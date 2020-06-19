Fields at Northern High School ‘not being done fairly’

When the high school spring sports seasons were canceled across the state by the coronavirus pandemic, several Southern Maryland Athletic Conference schools did not have the chance to show off their upgraded facilities.
Among the schools that had the most to display this spring was Northern High School, which now has all of its sports — save tennis — on the site where the new building was recently completed. But a complaint filed against the school, one that has already been dismissed by the Calvert County Board of Education and appealed to the Maryland State Board of Education, claims the courts violate Title IX federal guidelines for gender equity.
In the complaint filed by Calvert County resident Beth Bubser, whose daughter, Catherine Bubser, graduated from Northern in 2019 and recently completed her freshman year of college, contends that the tennis courts and the athletic facilities for field hockey and softball, do not comply with Title IX guidelines.
Her initial appeal was denied by the county but has since been forwarded to the state on May 22 and is scheduled to be heard by the Maryland State Board of Education on or before June 24.
“To me, it’s not being done fairly,” Bubser said. “They have shown a real bias toward male sports like football, baseball and lacrosse. Their softball team has won eight or nine state titles and their scoreboard is half the size of the baseball scoreboard and doesn’t work most of the time. It’s like an elementary school field.”
Northern athletic director Stacy Karcesky was aware of the complaint against the school and knew of the source of the complaint, but she refused to comment on the matter. While the County board of Education has already sided with the school, Karcesky did not want to comment on the matter since the State board of education is currently reviewing the appeal.
Beth Bubser contends that the school has not treated the girls’ teams, field hockey and softball, or the tennis team, which is coed, with the same respect granted the all-male sports. Her daughter, Catherine Bubser, played tennis for Northern three years and also ran cross country and played girls soccer for the Patriots but did not play field hockey.
“While my daughter played tennis, they did not have tennis courts at the school,” Bubser said. “They had to practice at Northern Middle [School] and play their matches at the Dunkirk District Park. When they finish, the tennis courts at Northern there will only be four courts instead of eight, so it will take a long time to play all nine matches.”
Bubser’s initial complaint stemmed largely from the fact that her daughter was unable to compete in the Class 3A South Region tennis tournament because of a conflict that arose between the dates of the tournament and those of a school project. Bubser had hoped her daughter would not have to choose between one or the other, but she eventually opted to withdraw from the tournament to focus on her project.
In a statement from the Calvert County Board of Education regarding its ruling on the complaint, the county did not render its decision on any Title IX guidelines and specified its ruling was primarily based on “standing” meaning that Bubser’s complaint was field after her daughter graduated. Bubser’s initial appeal was made on Jan. 30 and then denied on April 22 by the Calvert County Board of Education.
“The Superintendent [Dr. Daniel D. Curry] filed a motion to dismiss the appeal on the basis that the Appellant [Bubser] lacks standing and because the appeal is moot,” reads in part a letter explaining dismissal of the appeal signed by Calvert School board President William J. Phelan, Sr., Vice President Inez N. Claggett, Dawn Balinski, Pamela Cousins and Tracy McGuire. “For the reasons set forth below [in the letter], the Board of Education of Calvert County grants the motion to dismiss, upon the finding and determination that the Appellant does not have standing in this matter.”
Longtime Northern assistant tennis coach Chuck Barnes contends that the sport has been treated in secondary fashion since he joined the program in 2006.
Barnes viewed the original proposal which called for eight tennis courts, but eventually budget cuts forced the school to reduce that number in half. Barnes noted that the United States Tennis Association had agreed to pay upwards of $250,000 to cover the costs of expanding the courts from four to eight.
“Initially, the plans called for eight tennis courts and now they’re decided to cut it down to four courts,” Barnes said. “If you want to look at it from a Title IX aspect, there are more girls on the team than boys. Everybody is just kind of fed up that tennis is always a second thought. If you look at what we do as coaches, we’re basically running four teams and you can’t run a practice on four courts.”
“Tennis is one of the few non-contact sports that anyone can play for a long time,” Barnes said. “Because of all the concerns about concussions, parents are getting their kids to play more non-contact sports to avoid head injuries and I can see more kids playing tennis down the road. But we’re going to be limited because we’re confined to playing out matches on only four courts instead of eight.”
“What’s more important, parking spaces or tennis courts where people can play a sport for the rest of their lives?,” said Barnes, who along with Bubser and George Weckel and Bill Marks were included in the initial complaint filed with the Calvert County Board of Education.
Twitter: @tblacksomds1