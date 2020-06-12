Gibson hired as new St. Mary’s College of Maryland athletic director

St. Mary’s College of Maryland has a new athletic director who is not a new face.
Crystal Gibson will take over the position effective June 30 following the retirement of longtime athletic director Scott Devine, the college announced in a news release on Wednesday.
Gibson was head women’s basketball coach and senior woman administrator at St. Mary’s from 2011 to 2017, where she led the Seahawks to five consecutive appearances in the Capital Athletic Conference tournament and five of her players won all-conference honors, including Kerri Kline who was conference Rookie of the Year in 2015.
Gibson then departed for Susquehanna University in Pennsylvania, which like St. Mary’s College is an NCAA Division III school, where she was associate director of athletics from 2017 to 2019 and interim director of athletics this past school year.
“I am extremely excited to return to St. Mary’s College of Maryland and grateful to have the opportunity to continue to push the mission of creating an incredibly inclusive, competitive and growth-oriented environment for Seahawk athletics,” Gibson said in Wednesday’s news release. “I look forward to working with the entire St. Mary’s College community in support of the St. Mary’s Way and providing a holistic collegiate experience to help all students develop and thrive.”
Gibson is returning to a St. Mary’s athletics program that is involved in many changes.
This fall will be the school’s final season as a member of the CAC and with it comes six new members from the American Collegiate Athletic Association, including the University of California-Santa Cruz, Michigan’s Finlandia University, California’s Mills College, Wisconsin’s Mount Mary University, Massachussetts’ Pine Manor College and New York’s Pratt Institute. The new institutions join effective Monday.
Then after the 2020-21 academic year, St. Mary’s will depart for the North Eastern Athletic Conference which was announced in mid-December. This change will allow Seahawks student-athletes to continue to compete for conference championships and automatic bids into the NCAA Tournament, while expanding the geographic footprint of the program.
St. Mary’s is also beginning a track and field program, which according to a February news release is scheduled to begin in 2021.
“Crystal brings back to the National Public Honors College a wealth of knowledge, experience, and leadership,” said St. Mary’s College of Maryland Provost Mike Wick in the news release. “She will provide critical and informed leadership as the college and athletics and recreation look to improve and strengthen all student experiences on campus.”
Gibson takes over for Devine, who was hired at St. Mary’s College on July 1, 2000, as the director of athletics and recreation with the last 20 of his 35 years in college athletics administration being spent at St. Mary’s.
“It’s a great day for St. Mary’s College of Maryland and it’s a great day for St. Mary’s College athletics,” said St. Mary’s College assistant athletic director and head men’s basketball coach Chris Harney in a text message with Southern Maryland Newspapers on Wednesday. “I was fortunate to work with Ms. Gibson for six years in our athletic department and I can honestly say that we are getting a new athletic director that is dedicated, professional and operates with the utmost integrity. I have no doubt that she will bring exceptional leadership to the foundation that former athletic director Scott Devine has established over many years.”
