Governor’s Cup Yacht Race canceled

St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s Governor’s Cup Yacht Race, scheduled to take place July 31 and Aug. 1 has been canceled.
“The risk of the community spread of the COVID-19 virus has forced the cancelation of another great competition.” said Adam L. Werblow, Governor’s Cup regatta chair, director of the waterfront, and head varsity sailing coach at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. “While the competitors undoubtedly would have a fabulous night on the Chesapeake, it is hard to see how we could safely welcome the racers to our waterfront facilities upon arrival.”
While Gov. Larry Hogan’s recreational boating ban was lifted May 7, the directive still prohibits regatta competitions at this time.
St. Mary’s College of Maryland looks forward to hosting the 48th Governor’s Cup race next summer.
The Governor’s Cup Yacht Race is the longest overnight race on the Chesapeake Bay. Each year, the main event starts from Maryland’s current capital in Annapolis to its first capital in St. Mary’s City. Simultaneously, Potomac Leg sailors start at Dahlgren, Virginia, Southern Leg sailors start at Fishing Bay, and Solomons sailors start at Solomons Island. All sailors and vessels meet in St. Mary’s City.
For information about the event, visit www.smcm.edu/events/govcup or email govcup@smcm.edu.