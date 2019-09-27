Boys
Northern 19, Great Mills 40; Northern 15, Westlake 50; Northern 15, St. Charles no score; Great Mills 16, Westlake 47; Great Mills 15, St. Charles no score; Westlake 15, St. Charles no score
1. Amisano (N) 17:55.21, 2. Rhoton (GM) 18:43.7, 3. Stevens (N) 18:45.67, 4. F. Yankanich (N) 18:57.89, 5. Dowell (N) 19:08.6
Girls
Northern 22, Great Mills 36; Northern 15, Westlake no score; Northern 15, St. Charles no score; Great Mills 15, Westlake no score; Great Mills 15, St. Charles no score
1. Olson (N) 19:02.63, 2. Brotherton (GM) 19:38.55, 3. S. Yankanich (N) 2008.39, 4. Devine (N) 20:27.11, 5. Chan (GM) 20:29.7