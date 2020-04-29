Holzer hired as Northern head football coach

Although he may not be a household name among players and spectators in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference, newly named Northern High School head football coach Rich Holzer is well known among the coaching fraternity throughout the region.
Holzer, who spent the previous four seasons at Mount Saint Joseph High School in Baltimore, guided the Gaels to the Maryland Independent Athletic Association A Conference championship last fall. After four seasons at Mt. St. Joe’s, Holzer resigned as head coach and was expecting to take this season off entirely until hearing from Patriots’ former head coach, Steve Crounse, that he was heading to DeMatha.
“After the last four years at Mount St. Joe’s, I was really burnt out,” said Holzer, who lives in Harwood in Anne Arundel County. “When you’re playing in one of the top leagues in the country you end up working 15, 16-hour days from July through November. I wasn’t looking to coach this year. But when Steve called me and said he was leaving Northern and asked me if I would be interested in that job, I applied right away.”
Holzer, who was born and raised in New York and later played football and graduated from Hofstra University, began his coaching career as an assistant at his alma mater then later became an assistant coach at Westlake under Dom Zaccarelli. He was the offensive live coach and the defensive coordinator with the Wolverines and current Westlake head coach, Tony Zaccarelli, played linebacker under Holzer as a senior.
“Coach Holzer is very smart and very dedicated to his players and Northern is getting a great coach for the fall,” said Tony Zaccarelli, who will be heading into his fifth season as head coach of the Wolverines. “Offensively, he’s a technician and defensively he has a great understanding of the game. I loved playing for him my senior year. He’s going to do well over at Northern.”
Holzer takes over the helm at Northern after Crounse stepped down to accept the position as offensive coordinator at DeMatha. The Stags have been among the perennial powers in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and the entire Mid-Atlantic region for over 20 years and one of their recent alums, defensive end Chase Young, was the second player selected overall by the Washington Redskins in last week’s National Football League draft.
Although Steve Crounse has left Northern to coach at DeMatha, his son, Zach Crounse, is set to complete his high school playing and academic career with the Patriots. Holzer has met with many of his prospective Northern players through social media and Zoom interviews and he looked forward to finally meeting all of them at some point this summer.
“The entire administration at Northern has been very welcoming and encouraging since I got hired,” Holzer said. “The principal [Stephen Williams] and the athletic director [Stacy Karcesky] have both been great. I had the chance to introduce myself to the players through Zoom and I’m excited about getting the chance to really sit down with all of them this summer.”
Holzer left his assistant position at Westlake to become head coach at Parkdale High School in Prince George’s County for three seasons, then went to Meade in Anne Arundel County for six years before venturing to Mount Saint Joseph for the last four seasons.
Huntingtown head coach Paul Friel recalls a number of encounters with Crounse over the years and he looks forward to future contests against his predecessor. Friel knows Northern will continue to be among its chief rivals with Holzer at the helm.
“Whether he was at Patuxent or Northern and I was at Stone or Huntingtown, coach Crounse always had his teams prepared,” Friel said. “He was always among the best football coaches in our conference and he’s going to be missed as a member of our fraternity. I don’t know a lot about Holzer, but I know he’s a very good coach who has had success at a number of schools. I’m looking forward to facing Northern while he’s there.”
