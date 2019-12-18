Over the course of 13 football games this fall, Huntingtown senior Clay Wargo contributed a staggering 197 tackles, putting his own stamp on every game the Hurricanes played. He also rushed for over 650 yards on the other side of the ball.
But whatever impact he made on the gridiron, football was essentially a hobby, as he recently signed to play baseball collegiately at NCAA Division I Coastal Carolina University in South Carolina.
Wargo’s intention to play baseball for the 2016 national champions was set years ago, before he ever actually played a high school baseball game. A catcher, Wargo has been one of the top players in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference since first playing for the Hurricanes as a sophomore.
“The year I committed was their national championship year,” he said following the signing ceremony at Huntingtown on Nov. 14. “I got down there, absolutely loved their facilities at first glance, saw a big 2016 national championship flag flying. The catching coach is the No. 1 catching coach in the country in my eyes. I always wanted to go to a Carolina school, and what’s better than Myrtle Beach, South Carolina?”
Named to the Preseason All-State team for the third year in a row this season, Wargo has been a key piece in the Hurricanes’ successful run over the past few years. Huntingtown reached the Class 3A state final two years ago, something that Wargo names as one of his career highlights.
“My sophomore year making it to a state championship game,” he said. “Also playing with the Dirtbags this summer and being coached by Coach Andy Partin. Being in the dugout with him was a great experience, and wearing the Dirtbag uniform. Another one was the Big 26 game. That was a very enjoyable time of my baseball career that has gotten me excited to get to this point.”
Also playing a vital role in this year’s Huntingtown gridiron success, Trent Connolly accounted for 35 touchdowns as the team’s starting quarterback. He passed for 1,660 yards and 24 scores, while also rushing for over 500 yards and 11 touchdowns. And he will be playing lacrosse in college at Wingate University in North Carolina.
“I went to Wingate originally on a visit and a couple people from here have gone there. Dom Piazza and Gary Pierpont went there, so I knew those two families,” Connolly said. “That’s really what introduced me to Wingate. I went there on my unofficial visit, watched a scrimmage and just loved the energy that the team possessed and the energy they came into the weight room with after. It was just great. I loved everything about the campus, loved the players, the energy from the campus was all about sports. It fit everything I want to be a part of.”
The Bulldogs, a Division II program that competes in the South Atlantic Conference, were 13-4 last spring, won the conference championship and reached the NCAA Division II tournament.
Playing as a midfielder for Huntingtown, Connolly was an All-County selection last spring after a season in which he scored 20 goals and assisted on 14 others.
“I’ve been playing varsity, starting, since I’ve been a freshman,” he said. ‘I’ve been a part of a couple different club teams. Most of my life I’ve been part of the Calvert Cannons and this past year I transitioned to the Annapolis Hawks. The Hawks have given me a lot of different skill sets that I otherwise wouldn’t have gotten.”
Part of a Huntingtown girls lacrosse team that won a long-elusive SMAC title as well as a second straight regional championship last season, Taylor Nicholson will play the sport at the next level at Florida Southern College. The opportunity to head south to play with the Moccasins was an easy one for Nicholson to accept.
“I chose Florida Southern because it’s South and I love warm weather,” she said. “The team is also amazing. They’re competitive. I’m competitive and they’re competitive. That’s all I wanted.”
The Moccasins, who compete in the Sunshine State Conference at the NCAA Division II level, were 16-4 in 2019, played in their conference final and made an NCAA tournament appearance. Nicholson would have considered the opportunity to go to school there regardless, but having the chance to continue her lacrosse career there was a bonus.
“I visited the school before I even thought about the lacrosse program. I just liked the school,” she said. “They saw me play in a tournament and invited me down to a camp. From there they asked me to play and it was just amazing. ... I just love lacrosse and want to play it.”
Elise Wilcher played two years of soccer at Huntingtown and then ran on the cross country team for two years.
Running this fall, she finished ninth in the girls race at the SMAC championships, following that up with a fifth-place finish at the Class 3A South Region championships before capping the season with a 14th-place effort at the 3A state gathering. Wilcher will play soccer at the University of South Carolina Upstate.
“I really liked how it was like a rural campus, everything was spread out, but it was still kind of part of the city,” she said. “When I went for my official visit, I loved hanging out with the girls and stuff like that. It was a really fun time, and I enjoyed the soccer program itself.”
The Spartans compete at the NCAA Division I level in the Big South Conference.
“Obviously committing and just going there,” Wilcher said of her athletic career highlights to this point, “but it took a lot of work to get there. It was about 75% hard work and 25% luck. I’ve been training a lot over the past few years. I’ve been doing cross country and track, keeping myself in shape and getting myself up to the speed of play of the game.”
Through the fall season, Stafford Allison kept himself busy as a goalkeeper on the Hurricanes’ boys soccer team as the squad advanced to the 3A state quarterfinals.
But while playing at the Big 26 Baseball Classic in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania back in the summer, he caught the notice of a head baseball coach from Frostburg State University. That greased the wheels for Allison to eventually decide to continue his baseball career with the Bobcats.
An NCAA Division II program which was once Division III, Frostburg State competes in the Mountain East Conference.
“I took a visit a couple weeks ago and the coach took me around,” Allison said. “We just walked around early in the morning. I watched football practice and he took my by the weight room while baseball was lifting. I liked the environment. They were pushing each other to do better and had competitions and stuff. They were making everyone seemed like they belonged.”
Staying relatively close to home also mattered to Allison, in terms of keeping some kind of cheering section in his corner.
“Frostburg has been one of my ideas because I always wanted to play in state so all my family can come watch me,” he said. “I like having them behind me.”
