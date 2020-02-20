As a freshman, Huntingtown's Charles Contee was pulled up to the Hurricanes' varsity squad and was able to take part in the program's last appearance in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference boys basketball championship game, a night that ended with the Hurricanes winning the conference title.
Now a senior, one of six on the Huntingtown roster, Contee will have the opportunity to close out his career the same way after the Hurricanes defeated the visiting Great Mills Hornets 77-66 on Wednesday night to claim the SMAC Chesapeake Division's spot in the conference final.
Huntingtown will play Potomac Division champion St. Charles at St. Charles High School at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
“This is our first time going since my freshman year,” Contee said in the moments following the Hurricanes' win over Great Mills. “I got pulled up to varsity that year. I remember practicing for it and the intensity in practices and the intensity in the game, so I can't wait to play in it next Wednesday against St. Charles.”
To earn their spot, the Hurricanes (16-6, 11-1 SMAC Chesapeake) had to overcome a Great Mills team that had owned them in recent years and already had an 81-72 decision under its belt from the teams' previous meeting on Jan. 22. In that initial encounter, the Hornets (17-4, 10-1) build an early double-digit lead and Huntingtown was never able to pulled itself all the way back.
On Wednesday night, the Hurricanes flipped the script.
After Isiah Mills scored the game's first bucket to give the visitors the early 2-0 lead, Jaiden Ruffin scored the game's next five points to put Huntingtown ahead to stay. The hosts led 15-8 after a quarter and enjoyed a double-digit lead throughout the bulk of the contest.
“The first time we played at Great Mills we got off to a slow start. It was 22-7 in the first quarter,” Contee said. “They hit 12 threes in that game, too. This game we knew we had to close out with two hands, rotate, take some charges and knock down some shots and that's what we did.”
With Huntingtown seemingly safely in front 65-50 with roughly four minutes remaining in the game, Great Mills made one good push to try to claw back.
Starting with a Jarale Barnes three-point play with 3 minutes 59 seconds left, the Hornets reeled off 10 straight points to pull within 65-60. But a Garrett Contee basket with 2:28 to play broke up the Hornets' momentum and started a 12-4 Huntingtown run that sealed the team's win.
Charles Contee and Kedrick Frink each scored 16 points for the Hurricanes, while Jayden Holland added 13 and Mike Solomon 12. The win was the sixth straight for Huntingtown, which after a lethargic stretch in the middle of the season has ratcheted up its level of play down the regular season stretch.
“We came out and we knew that there was a lot riding on this game,” Huntingtown head coach Tobias Jenifer said. “We took care of business, controlled what we could control and did things I knew we were capable of doing. We set ourselves up with an opportunity to play in the SMAC championship game. We have to let the chips fall where they may. We just have to keep plugging away at it.
“The first game, they got out to a 15-point lead in the first quarter. Then we were digging and clawing, trying to get back. ... When you're down 15, dig yourself a hole, it's hard to get out of. This one, being at home, the crowd was going to be rocking. It was senior night. All these different things were going on that we had a great opportunity with the atmosphere and we took advantage of it.”
Great Mills, which still has a game at Patuxent at 6:30 tonight to close out its regular season, had an 11-game win streak snapped, having not lost since a holiday tournament loss against Leonardtown on Dec. 28.
“The focus is on to the state playoffs. I think they came out playing harder than we played. I think some of our younger players weren't ready for the atmosphere,” Great Mills head coach Jeff Burrell said. “They played more aggressive. We probably played a good seven minutes of good, strong basketball. During that time we showcased how good of a team we can be. The rest of the time they played better. They played with more intensity. They wanted it, were hungry. By the time we woke up and got things going we couldn't close the deficit.”
Mills paced the Hornets with a 15-point night, while the team also got double-figure scoring contributions from Maurice Kent (13 points) and Diego Banks (10). While Wednesday night's outcome cost Great Mills an opportunity to play in the SMAC championship game, Burrell was optimistic about what still lies ahead for his team when the playoff season commences.
“The good thing about this type of loss is that I believe my team will come out playing extremely hard from this point forward,” he said. “I think our seniors learned a great lesson. We talked about the importance of, whether its practice or anything you're supposed to be at, you can't be selfish. You have to be there and be accountable.”
In the other locker room, Jenifer was excited about where his team is headed. While it has not been a long drought since the team last played for a conference crown, the Hurricanes had not exactly been close to making it back over the previous couple of seasons since he took the program's helm. And perhaps more significantly, the team is playing its best basketball now that its regular season has reached its end.
“It's the first time since I've been head coach, and it's actually been four or five years since we've beaten Great Mills. We've taken a huge step forward,” Jenifer said. “We're starting to click at the right time. We're stringing games together. ... What you do at the end of February and going into March is what really matters. We're starting to click at the right time. We're starting to get it going at the right time. This is huge for the program and it's huge for this group of seniors who have dedicated so much time to the program. I couldn't be any happier. They deserve this.”