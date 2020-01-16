The basketball season may only be in its middle stages, but the Huntingtown boys squad seemingly had a season’s worth of matchups against top competition packed in before Leonardtown came rolling into the Hurricanes’ gym on Wednesday night.
With another challenge at hand, the Hurricanes entered the game in a tough spot as they were without the services of starting point guard Kedrick Frink, who was ill.
No matter, though, as Huntingtown found a way to hang in the game and snagged the victory when Mike Solomon tipped in the game-winning field goal inside the game’s final six seconds to lift the Hurricanes to a 57-55 victory in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division game.
“We didn’t have our point guard, Kedrick, because he has the flu,” Huntingtown head coach Tobias Jenifer said. “It’s the next man up mentality and I think we did a great job of that. It was point guard by committee tonight. Guys stepped up and played some good minutes and did a lot of good things.”
The game was tight from the opening tip. Huntingtown (8-4, 3-0 SMAC Chesapeake) led 13-10 at the end of the first quarter. The teams were tied at 29 at the half and Leonardtown held a slim 45-44 edge at the end of three. But starting with two Eddie Williams free throws to open the fourth, the Hurricanes’ 8-0 surge put them in the driver’s seat early in the final period.
Leonardtown (9-2, 1-1) did not score until less than four minutes remained when Tyreke Herbert finally got a shot to drop. But that was followed by an Eric Long three-pointer, and Long converted 1 of 2 free throws shortly thereafter to pull the Raiders to within 52-51 with 2 minutes 32 seconds left to play.
Long later put the visitors back in front 55-54 with his bucket with 49 seconds remaining, but Jayden Holland knocked down a free throw with 35.6 ticks to play to knot the score.
Then, with the clock ticking down under 10 seconds, Solomon turned an offensive rebound into the game-winning score, giving the hosts a dramatic win, their fourth this season by three points or less.
“We saw they had a little bit of a run, so we knew we had to bounce back real quick. We got it up as a team and knew what we had to do to win,” Solomon said. “I think it’s always big when one of our guys is gone, but it’s next man up regardless of who’s out. We just have to adjust and get the ‘W’.”
With Frink out, getting quality contributions from up and down the bench was huge for the Hurricanes, according to Holland.
“I think we played great as a team,” he said. “A couple guys off the bench stepped up and gave good minutes and we got the dub.”
Garrett Contee was a force inside for the Hurricanes, and finished with a team-high 13 points. Holland and Solomon each finished with 11.
“I think we played very well. All I wanted to do was crash the boards, keep people off the boards and score since we were missing our starting point guard,” Contee said. “This is a big game for us. They came in 9-1 and for us to come in here and beat them is a big confidence booster for us. ... It’s a good divisional win for us.”
Long led all scorers with 25 points, while Martin Wilson (11 points) and Tyreke Herbert (10) also reached double figures for the Raiders. Leonardtown will look to rebound when it hosts Chopticon at 6 tonight in the first game of a boys/girls basketball doubleheader.
“We didn’t execute and they executed. They were better coached and the better playing team tonight,” Leonardtown head coach Jeb Barber said. “They earned the victory at the end and all the credit goes to Tobias and his guys.”
Huntingtown is scheduled to play at Northern at 6 tonight in the nightcap of a girls/boys basketball doubleheader.
“Leonardtown, I take nothing away from them,” Jenifer said of Wednesday night’s triumph. “They played hard. They’re well-coached. They run their stuff well, have good players and they’re going to be a force to be reckoned with. ... Coach Barber does a phenomenal job with those guys.
“Tonight the kids responded well. Not having their leader here, they responded the way I expected them to. I couldn’t ask anything else of them.”
