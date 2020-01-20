Stepping into the hallway outside of his team's locker room at Northern on Friday night, Tobias Jenifer looked exhausted.
The Huntingtown head boys basketball coach had just watched his team survive a stiff test from its county rival in what ended a 54-51 Hurricanes' win in double overtime in front of a raucous capacity crowd in Northern's gymnasium.
Coming into the contest, one might not have expected a double-overtime thriller, as the Hurricanes entered the game seemingly having carved out a spot for themselves among the top teams in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference's Chesapeake Division, while Northern had struggled to just two wins through its first 10 games.
But it wouldn't have been a Huntingtown game if it weren't close. Through the first 13 games of the Hurricanes' schedule, just three — all wins — have been decided by a double-digit margin with six decided by three points or less. And with Friday night's game being a showdown with a county rival, Jenifer knew what was in store.
“Anytime you play an in-county team it doesn't matter if one is 0-for-whatever and the other team is undefeated, you're going to get their all,” said Jenifer, himself a Huntingtown High School graduate who played in those games during his high school career. “You're going to get their best. I remember playing in these games when I was in high school and the whole town kind of shuts down and comes to the game and it's jam-packed and it's loud. Those are the fun games.”
Huntingtown (9-4, 4-0 SMAC Chesapeake) likely did not have a lot of fun in the third quarter on Friday night, as a 21-15 halftime lead turned into a 32-26 deficit as Northern (2-9, 1-2) outscored the Hurricanes 17-5 in the period to surge in front.
The visitors surged back in the fourth quarter, finally tying the score at 38 on a pair of Mike Solomon free throws with 3 minutes 10 seconds remaining in regulation before Charles Contee's bucket moments later gave the Hurricanes their first lead since midway through the previous quarter.
Later, a basket by Jayden Holland with 1:01 to play put the Hurricanes in front 42-40, but Northern knotted the score on JD Salo's basket with roughly 35 seconds left to send it to overtime.
The Patriots grabbed a 45-43 edge on Brian Martin's three just over halfway through the first overtime session. After the teams traded free throws, Jalen Newman scored late for Huntingtown to tie the game at 46 and send it to a second overtime.
The visitors scored four of the first six points in the second extra session to lead 50-48 before Martin's three-point play gave the Patriots a 51-50 edge. But Holland — who had missed two free throws at that could have sealed the win at the end of regulation — drained a pair from the charity stripe with 37.8 seconds remaining to put the Hurricanes in front for good. Contee followed with two more with 5.1 ticks left to provide a bit more cushion in Huntingtown's win.
Contee led all scorers with 22 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter as the Hurricanes rebounded from their miserable third-quarter effort to push the game into overtime.
“We knew it was going to be a tough road game coming in, but they came out with some firepower,” Contee said. “We kept it close in the first half, but we should have had a bigger lead. In the third quarter they won 17-5. We only scored five points in the third quarter, but coach told us to keep fighting and keep our heads in it. ... We came back in the fourth quarter and luckily tied it and won it in [double] overtime.”
Playing a tough early season schedule and working through so many tense, late-game situations, the Hurricanes are already a battle-tested group. Contee hopes the experiences will benefit the team as it moves forward and the stakes continue to rise.
“It's a good learning experience,” he said. “We have a tough schedule coming up. Every game coming up is going to be close, and if we make it to the SMAC championship, it would be a good game, too. If we keep winning these tough games, it will pay off at the end.”
Northern's record does not exactly gleam, but the Patriots have been making steady progress and entered Friday night's game fresh off a one-point overtime win over Calvert. But the Patriots shot just 8 of 20 from the free-throw line against Huntingtown, and the upset attempt ran out of gas as the game stretched into double overtime.
Martin scored a team-high 19 points, while Julian Colon scored nine for the Patriots. Ryan Holloway and Salo each chipped in eight. Northern will look to bounce back when it hosts Chopticon at 6 tonight.
“First of all, hat's off to Huntingtown,” Northern head coach Torrence Oxendine said. “Well-coached team, played a hell of a game. They're a really good team, one of the top teams in SMAC. To be able to come out and compete, I'm proud of the guys.
“I think we competed the whole game. At the end of the game we just weren't there. It was a great game. I'm proud of the guys. We're going to use this to build. We're going to grow. We're young. We'll be fine.”
Jenifer was impressed by the effort the Patriots delivered against his team. Huntingtown is scheduled to travel to Great Mills for a 6:30 contest tonight in what would figure to be a stiff test and a key game in the divisional race.
“Coach Ox is doing a great job with those guys,” he said. “The record really doesn't show it, but you can tell by the way they bought in tonight. They played together well, they executed when they needed to, and both teams fought tremendously.
“We made the game-winning plays down the stretch, but we have to learn from this. How to close and how to win, which we have been doing. I guess we know how to win the close ones, but we have to make sure we continue to win the close ones.”