OXON HILL — A few years in the making, this winter Huntingtown’s boys basketball team enjoyed its most successful season since winning a region and a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference title in the respective 2015-2016 and 2016-17 campaigns.
The Hurricanes had won 16 games and a SMAC Chesapeake Division championship by the time this postseason arrived. The reward for their results was a fifth seed and a trip to Oxon Hill to play the fourth-seeded Clippers in the quarterfinal round of the Class 3A South Region I tournament.
Huntingtown dug itself an early hole it could never climb all the way out of in suffering an 83-68 defeat.
The Clippers advanced to play top-seeded St. Charles in the region semifinals on Tuesday night, while the Hurricanes finished their season with a 16-8 overall mark.
“Hat’s off to Oxon Hill. They’re a very, very talented group, very well-coached,” Huntingtown head coach Tobias Jenifer said. “It just sucks, winning 16 games in a season gets you a fifth seed and puts you on the road. It’s unfortunate, but we came in and I think we garnered a little bit of respect.”
Oxon Hill (21-3), the Prince George’s County champion this season, opened up a 12-6 lead in the opening minutes on Friday night before Kedrick Frink’s three-pointer and Mike Solomon’s subsequent three-point play evened the score at 12 with 2 minutes 14 seconds left in the opening quarter. But that was as good as it would be for the Hurricanes.
The hosts closed out the first quarter on an 8-0 run, then eventually built their lead up to 41-20 late in the first half before a pair of Garrett Contee buckets and a Charles Contee three-pointer pulled the Hurricanes to within 41-27 at the break.
After Oxon Hill scored the first four points of the second half, Huntingtown delivered an 8-3 run to hold the margin at 48-35 nearing the third quarter’s midpoint. But the Clippers responded with a 16-0 surge to effectively put the game away.
Oxon Hill’s Malik Holland hit a pair from deep during the stretch, including one that turned into a four-point play with 3:53 left in the period. The Hurricanes scored the final 10 points of the quarter, but the deficit still stood at 64-45 at quarter’s end.
Huntingtown did manage to outscore its hosts over the final period, but the deficit was far too great to come all the way back. The Hurricanes did have four players reach double figures scoring, led by Charles Contee’s 18-point night. Frink scored 17, while Solomon chipped in 14 and Garrett Contee 10. It wasn’t enough.
Michael Sumner scored a game-high 23 points to pace the Clippers, while Holland canned five threes on his way to a 21-point night. Ronald Polite contributed another 18 to help the team earn its spot in the region semifinals.
“Coming in we knew they were a very talented team. I take nothing away from them,” Frink said. “I think we prepared pretty well, but they just hit shots. Coming into this we were the underdogs. Nobody believed in us.”
The seniors on Huntingtown’s team came into the program when Jenifer was the junior varsity coach, and most moved up to the varsity squad as sophomores as Jenifer took the step up to take the reins. Over the past three years, the current seniors worked to restore the program to the spot it maintained when they came into the program, when they won SMAC.
“We didn’t come away with the victory, but my four years at Huntingtown were nice,” Charles Contee said. “All my coaches, my teammates that already graduated created the pathway for not just me, but everybody, the whole 2020 class. We created the pathway for the younger kids, too, so they can go out there and win a state championship.”
“We definitely have grown a lot,” Frink added. “Coming in as freshmen there was a learning process. The next year most of us were on varsity as sophomores, so we actually got another year to learn. Then from there, junior year, it was our time. I think we had pretty good junior and senior years.”
For Jenifer, the group will always be special regardless of which round the season ended in.
“The only thing I asked of them was that they leave it all on the floor. They did that,” he said. “We had a really talented senior group and they pretty much paved the way for where we are now. My first three years of being a head coach I’ve had all these guys. I’ve had every one of these seniors since they walked through the doors at Huntingtown High School. I started out as their JV head coach and then I became the head coach [on varsity], so I’ve head every single one of these kids. ... They gave me everything they had and they left it all on the floor. That’s all I can ask. That’s it. That’s all I can ask. It’s going to be tough to see these guys go.”
