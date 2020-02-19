As they walked back to their locker room at the half at Calvert on Friday night, it was pretty clear to the members of Huntingtown’s boys basketball team that what they were doing wasn’t really working, as they trailed the Cavaliers 33-28.
“In the locker room the coaches came in and made sure they had a good game plan,” said Huntingtown’s Eddie Williams. “We had to reset after the first half. They told us what we had to do and we executed it.”
The result was a rather dominant second-half showing in which the Hurricanes outscored their hosts 39-23 to earn a 67-56 Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division victory, extending their current win streak to five games.
“The guys played their butts off,” Huntingtown head coach Tobias Jenifer said. “First half, we knew they would come out and play hard. Calvert has nothing to lose. They’re not having the same season they had last year, but they’re still playing hard. They’re still a tough out. ... We knew they were going to bring it. We had to weather the storm.
“We made some adjustments and came out in the second half and took care of business. The defensive effort from guys like Eddie Williams and Jalen Newman and Kedrick Frink, but as a team I think we played, collectively, a lot better in the second half defensively. That’s what’s going to win you games.”
The teams traded the lead back and forth through the majority of the first half, but Calvert (5-16, 2-9 SMAC Chesapeake) put together a seven-point run late in the second quarter with a couple of Kimani Brown buckets as well as a field goal and a free throw from Isaiah Foote to lead 33-26 before Frink’s free throws pulled Huntingtown to within five at the break.
A pair of Mike Solomon baskets, sandwiching two Charles Contee free throws, got the Hurricanes (15-6, 10-1) off to a quick 6-0 start in the third quarter to put the visitors back in front. The teams traded the lead through the rest of the period until Frink’s three-point play with 1 minute 12 seconds remaining put the visitors ahead to stay.
Baskets by Garrett Contee, Mike Solomon and a three from Charles Contee in the first 1:37 of the fourth quarter allowed the Hurricanes to strengthen their hold on the game, while Solomon later reeled off five straight points to extend the visitors’ advantage to 54-45 with 4:42 remaining. The Cavaliers closed to within 54-47 on Collin Short’s bucket, but field goals from Solomon and Williams extended Huntingtown’s lead to double figures where it remain for the game’s duration.
Frink scored a game-high 25 points to lead Huntingtown, while Solomon added 13, nine of which came in the fourth quarter. Defensively, after allowing Calvert’s Mark Rachic nine points in the opening quarter, the Hurricanes limited him to just five over the final three periods.
“We knew it was a rivalry game. Rivalry games are aways up-tempo,” Frink said. “The fans are in it. We knew we had to shut down Rachic. He got it going last time. So we shut him down, collectively throwing bodies at him, everyone coming at him. We just finished from there.”
Rachic’s 14 points still led Calvert, while Short and Isaiah Jones each scored 12 for the hosts. The Cavaliers, looking to break a four-game losing streak, are scheduled to finish their regular season at Chopticon at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
“The first half we didn’t do as good a job as we wanted to on Mark,” said Newman of Huntingtown’s defensive focus. “He was getting to his offense, getting a lot of open shots for everybody. We wanted to limit that. We had to do that on the defensive end. ... We did a good job in the second half keying on Mark and making sure he wasn’t as efficient.”
Huntingtown will host Great Mills at 6:30 tonight in a regular season finale that has significant implications in terms of the Chesapeake Division championship. The Hornets, still unbeaten in Chesapeake Division play at 10-0, dealt the Hurricanes their only division setback in an 81-72 decision in the teams’ first meeting on Jan. 22.
“Every year at the beginning of the year we set team goals,” Jenifer said. “As a team, the first couple goals we set are we want to win the county, and we did that. We swept everybody and did a great job. We went and took care of business at home and on the road. The next goal is the division, and it’s actually still up for grabs at the moment. ... Everything comes down to Wednesday. We’ll see how that goes, but hopefully we’ll get the next check mark.”
“I think this is the most important part of the season right here, this final stretch,” added Frink. “If we beat Great Mills on Wednesday, we’ll be in the SMAC championship. We just have to keep playing our best ball down the stretch.”
Huntingtown girls upend Calvert
Similar to the Huntingtown boys squad, the Hurricanes girls delivered a strong second-half performance in earning a key SMAC Chesapeake Division 55-31 victory over Calvert at Huntingtown on Friday night.
Ahead 20-14 at the half, the Hurricanes outscored Calvert 19-4 in the third quarter on the way to the one-sided win.
Arriyana Bracero poured in a game-high 20 points to pace Huntingtown (14-7, 8-3), while Crista Link added 14. Kayla Gray and Heidi Torre each chipped in six for the hosts, while the Hurricanes managed to hold top Calvert (16-5, 8-3) scorers Kensley Benjamin and Maddie Eagle to 10 and 9 points, respectively.
Huntingtown is scheduled to close its regular season at 6:30 tonight at Great Mills, while Calvert will host Chopticon at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
