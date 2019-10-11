At Great Mills High School on Tuesday, Hornets head cross country coach Danny Morris was not only pleased with the times from his boys and girls, but with the cooler temperatures that have evaded Southern Maryland Athletic Conference runners for most of the season.
“I think that the meet went pretty well,” Morris said. “We had pretty much ideal conditions. You could not ask for a better race day in terms of the temperature. It was nice and overcast, so the sun wasn’t too hot or anything.”
On the boys side, Huntingtown improved to 9-1 overall on the season after sweeping the tri-meet and picking up wins over Great Mills (17-45) and Patuxent (22-38). The Panthers (5-3 overall) picked up a 23-32 win over Great Mills (3-4).
“The boys really stepped up and ran very well and showed they can compete even among the best of SMAC,” Patuxent head coach Dave Walser said.
Huntingtown senior Conor McGirr finished first overall for the boys with a time of 16 minutes 34 seconds.
“Top to bottom, the team worked well together on both the girls and boys side,” McGirr said. “We had lots of PRs and everyone was happy with the result. We are looking to carry momentum into the postseason where we have high goals.”
Patuxent junior Logan Musumeci finished 12 seconds behind McGirr to take second place.
“Overall, today went pretty well. Against a 3A school like Huntingtown, we scored pretty nicely on the boys side,” Musumeci said. “I did pretty well with a second-place finish and a new PR, so it was a solid day overall. We are looking toward placing in the top five at SMAC, winning the region and having our boys and girls teams qualify for states this year. It should be a good year.”
The Hurricanes claimed three of the top five positions with sophomore Thomas Foulkes in third (17:03.00) and junior Harrison Faidley in fifth (17:44.00).
Joe Oster, a junior at Patuxent, finished fourth (17:41.00) and Great Mills senior Jeremiah Rhoton was the top finisher for the Hornets in 17:49.00 which earned him a sixth-place finish.
“We had a lot of fast times,” Morris said. “This is a 3.0 mile course, so that’s also some time cutting off with that little 0.125 that gets people excited about the times they are coming through.”
For the girls race, Huntingtown (7-3) earned the sweep with wins over Great Mills (26-33) and Patuxent (20-42). The Hornets (5-2) edged Patuxent (4-4) by a score of 26-30.
Each school had a runner finish inside the top three in the girls race, and Great Mills sophomore Cooper Brotherton claimed first place in her home meet (18:58.00).
“I was really happy with how our team as a whole did on the boys and the girls side,” Morris said. “I know unofficially our number one girl came through in 18:58, so that is a big PR for Cooper. The only other time she has done a three-mile course is at Bull Run which is lots of steep hills and inclines, so it is nice to be able to get a three-mile in a comparatively flat course to just see some fast times.”
Panthers senior Justine Willey claimed second place (20:25.00) and Huntingtown junior Jane Gorman finished third (20:31.00).
“I was very pleased with the performance of all our athletes,” Walser said. “I have been telling them that once we saw some cooler weather they would see some rather dramatic drops in time which is what we saw. For the young runners we have, which are many, this shows just how their hard work is paying off as they see their times continue to fall.”
Kirsten Doty of Huntingtown finished fourth (20:37.00) and Great Mills junior Jolie Ganzell rounded out the top five (20:53.00).
“We have one more meet here at home next week and then we are looking to gear up for SMAC and try to do a little better than our season record at the SMAC meet,” Morris said.
Wednesday marks the finale of the SMAC regular season. Huntingtown is slated to host La Plata, St. Charles and Thomas Stone, Patuxent is slated to face Northern and North Point at Northern and Great Mills is scheduled to host Calvert, Lackey and McDonough with all meets scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.
