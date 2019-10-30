The regular season did not exactly end on a positive note for Huntingtown’s boys soccer team, as the Hurricanes limped across the finish line with back-to-back losses to Northern and La Plata to finish the schedule.
But with a week off to think about it until the start of the postseason, the Hurricanes rebounded in impressive fashion, scoring four first-half goals on the way to a 5-1 win over the visiting Great Mills Hornets on Saturday afternoon in a Class 3A South Region I semifinal.
Huntingtown (10-5 overall) advanced to host North Point in the region final, which was scheduled to be played on Tuesday night with the winner advancing to the state quarterfinals scheduled for Friday or Saturday.
“I would say execution was the highlight of today,” Hurricanes senior Darrien Coates said. “We spent a whole week in practice preparing for this game and preparing for how we were going to play and what our plan was going into the game. Once we found out who we were playing, we planned even further and we executed very well today. I’m very proud of all the boys, coaches and everybody helping out just to make sure we could execute and get a win today.”
Huntingtown, the top seed in the region, escaped several early Great Mills attacks unscathed and eventually took the 1-0 lead on Andrew Schug’s first goal of the game nearing the midpoint of the opening half. Moments later, Bryce Behe was able to collect a loose ball in front of the net and capitalize to double the Hurricanes’ advantage with roughly 17 minutes remaining in the half. Schug followed with two goals later in the half to complete his personal hat trick and give the hosts a commanding 4-0 edge at the break.
The four-goal cushion provided a luxury that was not exactly expected, given that the Hurricanes won a 2-0 decision when the teams played their regular season matchup on Oct. 4.
“I think it was just the mentality,” Behe said of the difference in the two games. “Everyone came out focused and ready to bring 110%.”
Great Mills (7-7) got on the board on Ulises Torres’ goal just over 14 minutes into the second half, but Josh Anderson provided a Huntingtown answer close to 10 minutes later to push the margin back to four goals and the Hornets were not able to muster another goal.
Great Mills, which was seeded fifth in the region, had entered the game on a two-game win streak, finishing the regular season with a 5-2 victory against Patuxent before a 5-0 win at fourth-seeded Chopticon in the region quarterfinals to open the postseason. But the Hornets’ season reached its end on Saturday.
“I’m really proud of the guys,” Great Mills head coach Fieldon Haun said. “About halfway through the season we had a bunch of injuries. You could tell, record-wide. We kind of took a dip after that, and then we finished strong. We beat Patuxent and got a win back at Chopticon.
“I think we came out with a lot of confidence. The last game was close with Huntingtown. We were really hoping to go on kind of a little revenge tour. We beat Chopticon and North Point was lined up next, but Huntingtown is consistently one of the top of the class. I thought their coaches worked really well this week and obviously had a scheme going. We had some great opportunities early in the first half. I think the game takes a little different flavor if those go in. ... It came down to about 20 minutes of not finding that extra runner. They made the extra pass to the guy who was making the late run and was open. The second half we tightened up, but when you’re down four it’s hard to dig out.”
On the other side, Huntingtown head coach Charlie Russell was pleased with the way his team responded in its playoff opener after struggling in the final stages of the regular season.
“I’m really proud of the guys,” he said. “We had a tough last week of the season. Then we had last week off to work on some things. They responded well in training and they really did what we asked them to do today.
“Playoffs are always emotional and they were able to handle those emotions and keep them in check so they we could move to the next round.”
Huntingtown had its sights on advancing to the state quarterfinals with a victory against North Point, which it had handled 6-0 when the teams met early in the regular season on Sept. 17. More recently, second-seeded North Point earned its spot in the region final with a 5-4 win against third-seeded Northern in a region semifinal on Friday night.
“We’re going to have to bring it,” Behe said. “North Point is a very strong team and they’ve certainly built on their momentum throughout the year and are coming off a huge win. We’re going to really have to bring it for them.”
