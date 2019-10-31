It's long been the mission for Huntingtown's boys soccer team to collect a region championship plaque and then take a big swing at claiming the program's first state title.
Just a few years back, the Hurricanes were a regular at the state portion of the tournament, winning three regional championships between 2012 and 2015 with a 3A state runner-up finish in 2014 among the team's accomplishments.
But another region crown had proved elusive in the time since, until Tuesday night when the Hurricanes knocked off the visiting North Point Eagles 3-0 to claim the Class 3A South Region I championship.
Huntingtown (11-5 overall), seeded fifth after reseeding the eight region winners, will now travel to Howard County to play at fourth-seeded Wilde Lake in the state quarterfinals at 5 p.m. Saturday.
“We've been waiting for this since freshman year, and after losing last year to City from Baltimore,” said Huntingtown goalkeeper Stafford Allison, referencing last year's regional final loss. “We've been pressured to get this win for so long. The hard work and the week of preparation and after beating Great Mills [in the previous round], we've just been waiting for this moment.”
Huntingtown took the 1-0 lead on Matthew Roseto's goal close to 13 minutes into Tuesday night's clash with North Point. The Hurricanes were able to repel the Eagles' attacks, and later extended the lead to 2-0 on Andrew Schug's breakaway goal midway through the second half. Bryce Behe converted on a penalty kick in the game's final moments to provide an extra insurance goal for the Hurricanes.
“We've been building up to this all season and we just had to execute,” Roseto said. “We were able to do that very well against Great Mills and we were able to again today. Basically, we just played as a brotherhood and that brought us together for the win.
“It means a lot, but hopefully it's only the beginning. Huntingtown's always been a force to be reckoned with. We're always a team other teams want to beat, but we really have something special this year. We came together and we hope to keep going.”
Huntingtown had defeated North Point rather handily, 6-0, when the teams met early in the regular season on Sept. 17. The postseason encounter was a completely different affair.
“North Point is really good,” Huntingtown head coach Charlie Russell said. “I was really impressed with them. They made it very, very difficult for us. I'm really proud of our guys for the defensive effort and the discipline they showed. We weathered the storms and we were able to take advantage of the opportunities when they came about.”
North Point (9-5), the second seed in the region, entered the game off of a dramatic 5-4 win over third-seeded Northern, a game that was decided in penalty kicks. The Eagles suffered a few injuries in that game and were never able to find a way to score on Huntingtown to put any more pressure on the hosts.
“Early in the year they really tore us up,” North Point head coach Cameron Ballard said. “We really came back, changed our lineup up a lot. The first goal kind of set our guys back. I think they thought maybe it was going to happen again, but we really did play pretty well. We did control a lot of the play, we just couldn't get that last connection. Our spacing and our timing was just a little off.”
With this year's playoff format new, with eight region champions advancing to a state quarterfinal round in which all teams were reseeded by record, Huntingtown had no idea who its next opponent would be at game's end on Tuesday night. But Russell hoped his team would continue building on what it has started through its first couple of playoff games to hopefully extend its stay a few more games.
“It's interesting this year,” he said. “Things are different. We have no idea who we're playing as of this minute. We don't know where we're playing, when we're playing. We just have to focus on the things we can do and take care of everything we can. But we do a lot of things well. If we can maintain our focus and hone those things in over the next couple of days, then I like what our odds are.”
Patuxent takes 2A South
Third-seeded Patuxent (8-5-1) took out county rival Calvert (4-10-1) in dramatic fashion in the 2A South Region II final, as the Panthers defeated the fourth-seeded Cavaliers in penalty kicks.
The teams were tied at 1 through regulation and two 10-minute overtime periods, leaving the game to be decided in kicks. The regional championship was the first for the Panthers' program since 2012.
Patuxent, the eighth seed in the reseeded state tournament, will play at top-seeded Parkside of Wicomico County in the state quarterfinals at 3 p.m. Friday.