LANDOVER — In the last meet of the winter season, athletes from Southern Maryland Athletic Conference schools put the finishing touches on the campaign Tuesday afternoon by departing with numerous individual titles and one team title in the Class 3A and 4A state indoor track and field championships at the Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex.
The Huntingtown High School boys team captured the 3A state title with 55 points, leading a sweep of the top three spots for SMAC teams with North Point (47) and Chopticon (32) finishing second and third, respectively.
Huntingtown got points in individual events and relays and in field events as well, with senior Anthony Smith shining brightest of all on the biggest stage.
Smith won the 55-meter dash in 6.36 seconds, the 300 in 34.49, and was second in the high jump with a leap of 6 feet 6 inches. He anchored the 800 relay to a second-place finish with a time of 1 minute 30.40 seconds but was later promoted to first when Woodlawn was disqualified for a lane violation.
"Anthony had a tremendous meet," Huntingtown head coach Valerie Harrington said. "He set two meet records and just missed winning the high jump. On these nights you just need all the planets to align just right sometimes and things certainly worked out for us. Our boys were really, really good. We got points from so many of them and they all add up."
Smith won the 55 and 300 in state record performances and then anchored the 800 relay led by seniors Ky'Ree Kirkman and Evan Couvillion and junior Cameron Dalrymple. Running third when Dalrymple handed him the baton, Smith passed the anchor from Reservoir, of Howard County, then set his sights on the anchor from Woodlawn and just missed catching him in the final strides.
"I felt really good in all of my events today," Smith said. "In the 55, I just wanted to break fast and stay straight the whole way. In the 300, I had the outside lane and I was just focused on finishing strong on the last turn. I looked over and saw that I was past the others. I was surprised at my time in the 300 — I wasn't really expecting that."
North Point's boys finished as runner-ups in the chase for the state team title thanks to several second-place efforts in individual events and relays.
Eagles senior DeVion Bryant took second in the 800 (1:57.12) and finished fourth in the 1,600 (4:31.17). Bryant and juniors Greg Shamenek, Derrick Hollie and Adam Price combined to take second in the 3,200 relay (8:21.25) and later Bryant, junior Kroy Myers, sophomore Arnel Heathington and Hollie combined to finish second in the 1,600 relay (3:28.51).
Chopticon took home plenty of medals. Junior Zachary Wedding won the 1,600 (4:22.62) and finished third in the 3,200 (9:45.93) and joined twin brother Jeffrey Wedding, junior Dylan Mcmahan and senior Donald Litteral on the triumphant 3,200 relay (8:10.39) and later that group took third in the 1,600 relay (3:30.09).
"In the mile, I tried a little something different today and didn't go right to the lead early," Wedding said. "I paced myself a little more until the last two laps then I decided to just go for it. Our 3,200 relay was really good. Having Donald step up toward the end of the season has really made the difference. Our 1,600 relay was not in the fast heat, but we still took third overall. I get to go home with four medals, so that's a good day."
Other top performances included Kirkman in the 55 (third, 6.58), Myers in the 300 (fourth, 36.27), North Point junior Chase Drewery in the 55 hurdles (third, 7.87), Northern senior Josh Bauman in the high jump (third, 6-2), North Point junior Morey Campbell in the high jump (fourth, 6-2) and Huntingtown senior Kenneth King in the shot put (fourth, 50-10 1/4).
Northern placed 20th overall with 10 points, while St. Charles tied for 28th with three points and Great Mills scored one point and placed 35th.
Patriots finish second in girls
Northern took the runner-up spot with 49.5 points, while North Point (38) was third. The Patriots were overtaken for the team title by Hereford of Baltimore County in the last event of the day, the pole vault, finishing with 54 points.
While the Patriots gathered on the track near the scorers' table, Hereford's Elizabeth Schriver and Courtney Butz finished one-two in the pole vault — an event SMAC teams are not permitted to compete in — and the Bulls attained 18 points to leap frog past Northern.
Hereford's belated heroics could hardly overshadow what Northern accomplished. Junior Oakley Olson won the 1,600 (5:10.33) and finished second in the 800 (2:22.10) and junior classmate Hannah Mack took second in the 3,200 (11:22.61) after leading through much of that event. Olson, Mack and sophomores Carley Tolson and Sydney Yankanich combined to capture the 3,200 relay (9:50.16) by more than eight seconds.
"Our relay at the beginning was really good," Olson said. "We thought we had a good chance to win that event. In the mile, I really have to thank [River Hill junior] Faith [Meininger] for pushing me. She took the lead going into the last lap and then I had to push myself to get her on the last turn. It was a good race and she pushed me to go a little faster today."
North Point's girls saved their best for last by taking the final event of the day when juniors Areini Partis, Jayla Cobb and J'Miyah Keys and senior Yentell James combined to capture the 1,600 relay (4:07.85) by just over a full second.
"I was a little concerned about how we would do in the four-by-four," said Keys, who anchored the Eagles' victory. "We didn't do as well as we hoped in the four-by-two earlier. But it was great to finish the meet the way we did. This indoor season was a great learning experience for me. Now I am really looking forward to seeing what we can do in the outdoor season."
North Point junior Mekhya Jones won the state title in the shot put (38-2 3/4) and senior Dori'an Cheney was second in the high jump (5-2), while Northern junior Allie Droneberger tied for third (5-0).
Huntingtown finished 27th overall with three points, while Chopticon and Great Mills tied for 28th with two.