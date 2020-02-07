Huntingtown 5, Central Maryland 2
Central Maryland 0 1 1
Huntingtown 1 1 3
Goals: Central Maryland (Helm Kurz 2); Huntingtown (Harwood 2, Ronan 2, Waddell)
Saves: Central Maryland (Klein 18); Huntingtown (White 27)
Twitter: @cfhphilly
Updated: February 6, 2020 @ 11:50 pm
