Huntingtown 1 3 2
Chesapeake 0 0 0
Goals: Huntingtown (Ronan 3, Chapman, Harwood, Jenkins); Chesapeake (None)
Saves: Huntingtown (White 22); Chesapeake (Ward 30)
