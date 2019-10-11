Of the challenges that high school golfers have faced this season, the weather has not typically been one of them, as conditions have generally been warm and dry and calm. But that was far from the case as the golfers took to Chesapeake Hills Golf Course in Lusby for the Calvert County tournament on Tuesday afternoon.
“We were talking as coaches and we thought we were at the British Open when things started with the winds,” said Huntingtown head coach John McGuffin, speaking on Wednesday morning. “The winds were a factor, but they were a factor for everyone. I told my team that, too. The other teams were playing in the same conditions.”
And at round’s end it was Huntingtown claiming the Jim Lawson Memorial championship plaque as the county champions. The Hurricanes shot 340 to clear runner-up Northern by seven strokes. The Patriots had won eight straight county championships since Huntingtown’s lone previous win in 2010.
“[The weather] was kind of tough to take, because we’ve had such great weather all season,” McGuffin said. “To play in that for the first time and it’s an 18-hole tournament, that was taxing on all the players. But I think we handled it pretty well. I was pretty pleased and excited for them. ... It’s only the second time in school history that we’ve won the county championship. Northern has dominated it.”
Individually, Northern siblings Eddie and Elizabeth Coffren tied for the low round, both carding 79. But Huntingtown’s consistency, with four rounds grouped in the 80s, won out in terms of claiming the team crown. Akhil Patel led the Hurricanes with an 82, while David Wright (84), Jayson Brunclik (85) and Cameron Kapiskosky (89) rounded out the team’s counting scores. Patel and Brunclik are seniors, while Wright and Kapiskosky are freshmen.
Patuxent finished third, coming in with a 398. Nick Boswell shot 93 to lead the Panthers. Calvert came in fourth, finishing the day with a 452. Dylan Loveless carded a 91 to provide the low round of the day for the Cavaliers.
All teams will compete at the District IV tournament at Breton Bay Golf and Country Club on Monday, with the focus on qualifying for the state tournament, which will be held Oct. 28 to 30 at the University of Maryland golf course in College Park. For Huntingtown, winning the country championship was exciting, but the goal is to improve upon its score to qualify for the state tournament as a team.
“It was a good day, but we still need to improve to try to reach states,” McGuffin said. “A 332 is needed at districts on Monday over at Breton Bay. So 340 wins the county, but 332 is the number we’re trying to reach. We still have things ahead of us, but it was a great day yesterday.”
