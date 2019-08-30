By most measures, the 2018 season was a rousing success for Huntingtown’s field hockey team.
The Hurricanes went 13-2 overall, while logging a 5-1 record within play in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference’s Chesapeake Division. Marring the ledger were only a regular-season loss to longtime SMAC power Patuxent, which finished as the Class 1A state runner-up, and a loss to regular regional rival Blake in the 3A South Region championship game.
But that finish left the Hurricanes feeling less than satisfied, a feeling that has not subsided in the nine months since. With a good portion of last year’s squad back, there is a very clear goal that includes a good run in the state tournament.
In the opinion of Huntingtown head coach Shannon Persetic, this year’s team is completely capable of reaching its goals. The Hurricanes boast a talented group of experienced players with some younger players sprinkled into the mix.
“I really think this group is good enough to take it all the way this year,” Persetic said as her team began Tuesday afternoon’s practice. “They did a summer league, they did indoor, they practiced hard all summer, captain’s practice running it. We have a lot of youth and experience, too. I’m excited.”
It’s been a long journey for some of the mainstays on the Hurricanes’ roster. The group has enjoyed its share of success, but would like to really kick the door in this fall.
“We’ve come a long way since my sophomore year,” said rising senior Ariana Smith. “We’re working our way to states this year. We’re kind of going back to the basics in the beginning because we want to make sure we have everything.”
Last Saturday, the Hurricanes got in a few scrimmages at Northeast High School in Anne Arundel County. Two days later, they traveled to Frederick County to square off against Urbana, a team in the 3A West Region that has reached the state semifinals as recently as 2017. It went well, until it didn’t, as the Hurricanes faded in the game’s final stretch.
“We had some scrimmages on Saturday and we did really well for our first time playing together,” rising senior Lexi Zeruto said. “Yesterday [Monday at Urbana] was a little rough, so today we’re getting back to the fundamentals, just stopping the ball, hitting on the move, stuff like that.
“I think this year we have a lot of potential. ... We just have to break down the fundamentals and work on that.”
Huntingtown is scheduled to open its season with a series of SMAC crossover games against Potomac Division squads, starting with a visit from Thomas Stone at 9 a.m. on Sept. 7. A home date with La Plata is slated for Sept. 11, while the Hurricanes are set to travel to St. Charles on Sept. 12. They are ready to get things started.
“This year I think is our best year,” rising junior Kenley Zeruto said. “We’ve all played together as underclassmen and now we’re here playing together as upperclassmen. I think our team chemistry is really good. I think just working on the fundamentals and taking it step-by-step and game-by-game [are the keys to a successful season].”
