Awarded a penalty stroke with 7 minutes 11 seconds remaining in the first half of Wednesday night’s Southern Maryland Athletic Conference field hockey championship game, Huntingtown head coach Shannon Persetic didn’t have to think too hard about who to have take the shot. If for no other reason than it would be difficult to disappoint Ariana Smith given her enthusiasm for taking them.
“I do like taking strokes,” Smith said. “They always laugh at me because I’m always screaming, ‘Me, me, me’ to take strokes.”
Smith converted on her attempt, as well as a second stroke in the second half, to contribute to the Hurricanes’ 7-0 win against the Thomas Stone Cougars in the conference final at North Point High School. The SMAC championship was the first for Huntingtown since 2015 and the second overall for the program.
Huntingtown (13-0 overall) took a few minutes to get going on Wednesday night, but the previous few days had not been without their challenges.
“We had a lacrosse player, Ali Campbell, who was killed Saturday night. That affected the girls,” Persetic said. “It was a rough practice on Monday. The weather hasn’t really cooperated with us, either. They came out here and once we got them settled down they went out and played their game. They’ve been working hard for it. It was a good win for these girls. They have worked so hard for this.”
Alexa Zeruto opened the scoring just over 11 minutes into the game, while Emma Pike followed with a goal of her own a couple of minutes later. Smith’s first penalty stroke made it 3-0 and Zeruto followed with a second goal to increase the lead to 4-0 by the half.
Zeruto completed her hat trick early in the second half, while Smith capitalized on another penalty stroke to increase the Hurricanes’ edge to 6-0. Hadley McIlnerney rounded out the Hurricanes’ scoring.
It was a tough night for Stone (6-7), the SMAC Potomac Division champions, which did not allow a goal in six wins against division foes. While the Cougars were overmatched on Wednesday night, the team had come a long way in recent seasons as it improved to finally earn a spot in the conference final.
“I’m really excited that we got here,” Stone head coach Rebecca Elbert said. “We shut out the county and we got here, got to play for SMAC. That’s really exciting.
“A lot of my seniors I started with as freshmen, we have nine of them this year, from freshmen not knowing how to play the sport to now, I think it’s really impressive that we came out and did this.”
Stone is the top seed in Region I of the 2A South Region, and will host Westlake at 4 p.m. Monday in a region semifinal game.
On Huntingtown’s sideline on Wednesday was Delaney Clime, who until recently was a key cog in the Hurricanes’ lineup. But injured late in the regular season, Clime has been relegated to a spectator for the season’s duration. That did little to dampen her enthusiasm for the team’s realization of a goal on Wednesday night, however.
“It’s really bittersweet for me since I’ve been injured,” said Clime, who suffered a broken collarbone. “I used to play every game and I really love the sport. It’s amazing to be part of a team like this and see them go places. With or without me, I’m so proud of the strong coaching and strong playing. It’s really amazing to see it finally come together. We’ve been waiting for this for so long and it’s really well-deserved.
“It’s a blessing to still be able to come out here. I had surgery last week. I didn’t think I’d be able to make it to this, but this is so amazing. I’m so proud of the team.”
Huntingtown, seeded No. 1 in Region I of the 3A South Region, will see its first playoff action on Wednesday in the region final against the winner of Monday’s region semifinal that has third-seeded J.M. Bennett of Wicomico County taking on second-seeded Northern.
“To keep this season going we’re going to have to work on the basics,” Persetic said. “Looking up, making passes, not playing ping-pong back and forth in the middle of the field. And they know that. ... They’ve worked hard. They definitely worked hard for this one.”
