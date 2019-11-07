BURTONSVILLE — It was something of a dream season for Huntingtown's field hockey team this fall.
The Hurricanes rolled through the regular season undefeated, then followed up on that by winning the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference and Class 3A South Region II championships.
Unfortunately for the Hurricanes, the dream ending was not in the cards.
Huntingtown fell to the Westminster Owls 2-1 in overtime in the 3A state semifinals on Wednesday night at Paint Branch High School. Jess Kent's goal 2 minutes 25 seconds into the extra session lifted the Carroll County program into the 3A state championship game, in which it will play Urbana for the state title at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Washington College in Chestertown.
“These girls fought,” Huntingtown head coach Shannon Persetic said. “They went out and fought for everything.”
Huntingtown (15-1 overall) fell behind when Audrey Detrow scored with 11:17 remaining in the first half to give Westminster (13-5) the 1-0 lead.
The Hurricanes later dodged a bullet with just seconds left in the opening half as it appeared Detrow had scored again to increase the lead to 2-0, but the goal was disallowed to keep Huntingtown within a goal going to the break.
The Hurricanes gradually turned the momentum in the second half and finally pulled even when Alexa Zeruto was able to score to knot the score at 1.
Huntingtown maintained pressure throughout most of the remaining regulation time, but was never able to slide the go-ahead goal into the cage. Then Kent's goal ended the Hurricanes' mission to reach the first state final in program history just minutes into overtime.
“It sucks because it's our senior year and we really wanted to go out with a bang,” said Huntingtown's Ariana Smith. “I knew that we gave it our all. ... I know that we can say we did leave it on the field.”
“On a positive note, at least we made Huntingtown history,” senior goalie Emma Taylor added. “Getting this far and being the first undefeated in the regular season, I'm really proud of us for how far we got. We all gave it our all. It just didn't end up in our favor.”
The ultimate goal for the Hurricanes included two more wins, but the disappointing end Wednesday night did not erase the accomplishments the team had racked up throughout the season.
“I'm really proud of our team,” Zeruto said. “Even though it didn't end the way we wanted it to, we did a lot of good things this season. We won two championships, SMAC and regionals, and this has by far been the best season in my four years.”
“We did a lot of great things,” Persetic said. “To go 15-0, to have that kind of a season with the dedication of the girls. The hard work and the time that they spent, the team building, I can't ask for any more than that. I was really hoping it would be a different outcome, to get to go to states for the first time. ... Right now they're upset, but they have nothing to hang their heads about whatsoever.”