Tied at 1 with the visiting Patuxent Panthers on Tuesday afternoon, Huntingtown’s field hockey team came to the sidelines at the half looking at its coaches for some words of wisdom.
But Hurricanes head coach Shannon Persetic told her players that it was time for them to talk. To talk about what they were seeing and communicate with each other.
“We kind of realized we weren’t playing to our potential,” said Huntingtown’s Kenley Zeruto. “We weren’t really playing how Huntingtown plays. After the halftime speech, we got it back together.”
Huntingtown got goals from Emma Scheimer and Alexa Zeruto over the course of the second half to surge to a 3-1 Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division win over the Panthers. The victory secured a perfect regular season and the division championship for the Hurricanes, who will play in the SMAC championship game versus the Potomac Division champion at at 6 p.m. Wednesday at North Point High School.
The win held significance on many different levels for Huntingtown (12-0, 6-0 SMAC Chesapeake), not just because of the team’s record or claiming the division, but especially that those things were achieved by defeating a team that none on the roster had ever enjoyed a win against. Patuxent (7-3, 3-2) had ruled the conference for several years and reached the Class 1A state final in three of the previous four seasons, winning a state championship in 2017.
“We had to build the whole season up, knowing that our last game was going to be our toughest game,” Huntingtown’s Ariana Smith said. “Knowing we’ve always fallen short in past years to them. We knew we had to work even harder to get the win, to keep the winning streak, and we knew we had to work as a team. We definitely got our act together and pulled it off.”
“I think it’s a really good accomplishment,” added Huntingtown’s Aggie Gullace. “We definitely played kind of slow in the first half, but we did a lot better in the second half. I think we’re a second-half team, personally.”
Huntingtown scored first, with Hadley McInerney finding the cage just 5 minutes 31 seconds in. But Patuxent slowly took control of the action through the duration of the half and finally broke through to tie the score on Riley Eells’ goal with just less than 11 minutes remaining in the opening half.
“I think we did play a little shaky in the first half, just because it’s Patuxent. It’s a rivalry,” said Alexa Zeruto, echoing her teammates’ thoughts, “but we really picked it up.”
Scheimer’s tally roughly nine minutes into the second half put the hosts in front to stay, while Zeruto added an insurance marker in the game’s final two minutes.
For the Panthers, a team filled with youth this season, it became difficult to halt the Hurricanes’ momentum once it got rolling in the second half. Long the bar with SMAC, Patuxent has taken every opponent’s best shot this season and were not quite able to match a Huntingtown team that had been working for the opportunity to take one from the Panthers.
“I just talked to the girls about second-guessing themselves, which is something we’ve worked through all season,” Patuxent head coach Lynn Powell said. “My team is one of the best teams that has ever come through Patuxent, we’re just facing teams that are good. This is definitely the best Huntingtown team we’ve ever faced. So when my girls stopped believing we started to fall apart a little bit in the second half. ... They were fast. They were skilled. We had to play our best game and we kind of let up a little bit.”
Patuxent was scheduled to play at Calvert on Thursday before closing out the regular season at Lackey today. Tuesday afternoon’s victory completed the regular season for Huntingtown and clinched a perfect regular season record for the first time in program history.
“What an accomplishment. They had goals all season. ... They kept saying, ‘Do it for Delaney,’” Persetic said, referencing team member Delaney Clime, who was injured in practice the previous week.
And, with a win in hand against a team that has often been its biggest obstacle, Huntingtown enters the postseason feeling optimistic about its chances.
“At some times we lack confidence, even though our coaches think we shouldn’t,” Smith said. “Knowing that we just won our toughest game, the team we think was the hardest to beat, that definitely was a confidence boost for all of us.”
