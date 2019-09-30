Coming off an exhilarating victory over North Point in Week 3, Huntingtown could have been ripe for a letdown when it traveled to Calvert for a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference nondivision football matchup on Friday night.
Simply put, that did not happen. The visiting Hurricanes continued their rampage through the 2019 schedule with their second shutout of the year in a 41-0 win over their county rivals.
“Honestly I think it being a big county rival played a big aspect in it,” said senior Huntingtown defensive lineman Jack Rosnage of the team's dominant showing. “We know half those guys, so we want to beat them, especially coming off that big North Point game. We were high on the win and we didn't want to think too lowly of them and have them come back and beat us. We wanted to treat it just like North Point.”
Huntingtown (4-0 overall) led 7-0 after a quarter, but exploded for 20 points in the second quarter to take control of the game before the half. The Hurricanes tacked on 14 points in the second half to reach 40 points for the third time this season.
Central to the offensive success against Calvert (2-2), which will look to bounce back when it plays at Lackey in Week 5 against a Chargers team that went to 4-0 after a 13-6 win over Westlake in Week 4, was the work Huntingtown put in leading into the game as, according to senior Josh Stokes, even in victory the week prior the team's execution was not up to par.
“The preparation is what worked for us,” said Josh Stokes, who scored three touchdowns against the Cavaliers. “Last week was a sloppy game. This week we wanted to fix all the mistakes up and we went out and executed. ... We drill everything perfect, no mistakes. We limit the amount of mistakes and go 100% every play.”
“I feel like we just worked together as a team.,” added senior Anthony Smith, who exceeded 100 yards receiving. “[Huntingtown head coach Paul] Friel trusts us. He gives us opportunities to talk to him, basically what we're seeing on the field rather than him just calling plays. I feel that's how we execute and work together as a team.”
Known as a tough defensive team that generally struggles to put up points over the previous few seasons, the Hurricanes have been changing that narrative. Through four weeks, Huntingtown has outscored its opponents 147-20, held to under 40 just once in the 21-14 triumph over a highly regarded North Point team.
“Last year we didn't run many pass plays,” Smith said. “Coach trusts the receiving corps, the quarterback, he trusts the linemen to make blocks. I feel he has more trust in us. He spreads the defense out and gives us opportunities to make plays.”
While the offense has been lighting up the scoreboard, the Huntingtown defense has still been the team's foundation. A year ago, the Hurricanes logged six shutouts in the 10-game regular season. Through four weeks this year, the team has blanked two opponents and allowed only North Point, last year's Class 4A state runner-up, to score into double figures.
“There's still room for improvement, as always, but I think we're doing very well,” Rosnage said. “We're coming together each and every game. Every practice we're jelling together and that just makes us stronger, so I think it's great.”
Riding high through four weeks, Huntingtown will get a shot at a bit of redemption when it travels to St. Charles for a 7 p.m. contest Friday. Last season, the Hurricanes lost to the Spartans (3-1 after a 27-22 win over Northern in Week 4) in the season's final week, and with the loss gave away a top seed for the Class 3A South Region playoffs. The opportunity this week provides is not lost on the Hurricanes.
“I think it's more of a revenge week,” Rosnage said. “They beat us last year and they're right up there in the rankings in SMAC. I think if we win this game, it will maybe get us up even higher in the state and give us more confidence going into the rest of the season and the playoffs.”