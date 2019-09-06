Huntingtown
Head coach: Paul Friel (fourth season, All-County COY)
Last year: 10-3, 4-2 (tied for second in SMAC Potomac Division with St. Charles, Class 3A South Region champion)
Athletes to watch: WR Josh Stokes (Sr., All-County), LB Clay Wargo (Sr. All-Conference, All-County), QB Trent Connolly (Sr.)
Key personnel losses: DL Joe Murray (All-Conference, All-County), DB Nick Reynolds (All-Conference, All-County), OL Joe Bannister (All-County), LB Evan Lively (All-County), DB Justin Foreman, QB Hunter Bray (All-County)
Outlook: After some tough seasons for the program, Huntingtown rebounded in a big way in 2018 with an appearance in the Class 3A state semifinals. The Hurricanes were led by their defense, which logged six shutouts and allowed just two opponents to score in double figures. Gone are several players who took up residence in the postseason All-Conference and All-County lists, but the expectations remain high for a group that plans to build on its accomplishments from a year ago.
Coach’s comments: “It’s a great group of kids that is working well together. They have a great work ethic and know what we’re trying to do. It’s not like teaching from scratch. A lot of them return from last year and already know the basis of what we’re trying to do.”
ANDY STATES
Twitter: @cfhphilly