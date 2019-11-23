For Jack Rosnage or Victor Powell or any of the other members of Huntingtown's defense, there was nothing surprising about the unit's performance against the visiting Wilde Lake Wildecats in Friday night's Class 3A state quarterfinal.
Huntingtown, which won 35-0, did not surrender a single first down until the final series of the game, that coming with the second string unit in the game. The Hurricanes also held the Howard County squad to less than 100 yards of offense for the game, with 75 coming in that final possession.
“That was our goal going in.,” Rosnage said. “Keep the defense strong and let the offense work. That's what happened.”
While Huntingtown (12-0 overall), the top overall seed in the 3A classification, dominated on defense, its offense got off to a quick start in scoring three first-quarter touchdowns to build a 19-0 lead.
After a long Noah Kuntz kickoff return to open the game set the hosts up at the Wilde Lake 30-yard line, the Hurricanes took advantage and scored the game's initial touchdown on a 1-yard quarterback keeper by Trent Connolly with 8 minutes 45 seconds still remaining in the quarter.
The Hurricanes next series, a nine-play, 65-yard possession, ended with Colin Wargo's 15-yard touchdown run, while Connolly hooked up with Anthony Smith on a 41-yard scoring pass with 1:22 left in the quarter to increase the hosts' edge to 19-0.
Taking early command was significant against Wilde Lake (4-8), a team that few could have thought would win a game in the postseason let alone earn a spot in the state quarterfinals. The Wildecats, the eighth seed in the state quarterfinal round who were also the No. 8 seed in the 3A East Region to open the playoffs, upset Howard County foe River Hill 14-10 in the first round after losing to them 41-7 when the teams met for their regular season meeting on Oct. 4.
“We watched them on tape,” Huntingtown head coach Paul Friel said. “They looked pretty good, but we felt like we're definitely the better team. But then the teams they beat in the playoffs they got killed by in the regular season. So it's like, 'Maybe we're not seeing something.' The fact that we came out fast and got up quick was good. That's what we thought it was. That's not taking anything away from them. They made a heck of a run at the end of a tough season. They have something to be proud of. But it was good to get rolling right away.”
In the second quarter, the Hurricanes' offense hit a bit of a lull, failing to score on a drive in which they had a first down-and-goal at the 1 midway through the period. But the hosts got back on track early in the second half, reaching the end zone on Connolly's 5-yard run near the third quarter's midway point. Josh Stokes then snared Connolly's pass on the ensuing 2-point conversion to push the lead to 27-0.
After forcing another quick three-and-out, Huntingtown's offense drove 50 yards for what proved to be the game's final score, with Kuntz sprinting across the goal line from 23 yards out with 2:49 remaining in the third. Wargo then converted on the ensuing two-point try to push the advantage to 35-0 and get the clock running.
“We played together as a team,” Powell said. “We came together and were just ready. We prepared all week, hard practices. We just came prepared.”
Wilde Lake finally earned its first first down of the night on a 35-yard pass on a third-and-2 with the clock under the five-minute mark. The Wildecats completed a 30-yard pass a couple of plays later to move inside the Huntingtown 5, but were unable to break onto the scoreboard before time expired. The shutout was the fifth of the season for the Hurricanes.
“I knew our defense was going to stop their offense the best that we could,” Rosnage said. “We're one of the best defenses in the state, I honestly believe that. We're going to try to carry that on next week.”
“They've played well all year,” added Friel of his defensive unit. “I work with the D-linemen and linebackers. They come out telling me what they feel most comfortable in and they did a great job with that and the situational stuff. They're just smart kids who play hard and get after it.”
Connolly rushed for 88 yards and two touchdowns, while also passing for 85 yards and a score to lead an offense that rolled up over roughly 340 yards, over 250 on the ground.
Friday at 7 p.m., Huntingtown will host fourth-seeded Damascus of Montgomery County in a 3A state semifinal contest. The perennial Montgomery County power knocked off defending 3A champion Franklin, of Baltimore County, on Friday night in another state quarterfinal to advance to play the Hurricanes in the state semifinals. With several regarded recruiting prospects, Damascus would figure to travel to Calvert County as the favorite for the semifinal showdown. That much is of little concern to Powell or Rosnage.
“Everyone just to play their hearts out,” Powell said. “That's what it takes. Everyone plays their hearts out. We played good tonight, but we definitely have to play better next week.”
“We're going to watch film and do what we do, practice, go as hard as we can all week,” Rosnage added. “They have some of the best players in the nation, but at the end of the day we're all human. We're just going to play the game of football and hopefully we'll come out on top. That's the goal.”