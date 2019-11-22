A year ago, the Huntingtown and North Point High School football teams were the last standing from the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference, as Huntingtown reached the Class 3A state semifinals while North Point ended its season playing for the 4A state championship.
In the present, the same two teams are again the last two SMAC football programs alive, with both playing in the 3A state quarterfinals tonight.
The Hurricanes, the top overall seed in the 3A classification, will play No. 8 seed Wilde Lake at Huntingtown at 7 p.m., while seventh-seeded North Point will travel to Frederick County to play at second-seeded Linganore at 7 p.m.
Much is the same for Huntingtown (11-0 overall) this year, as the Hurricanes again boast a ferocious defense that has held opponents to single digits in eight of 11 games and shut out four opponents. But this year’s squad also has the luxury of playing at home through the state semifinals, should it advance that far, as well as the experience of playing deep into the postseason a year ago. Last year’s team was making the program’s first playoff appearance since 2014 and was still searching for its groove on offense at times heading into the second season. This year’s Hurricanes are different.
“Last year we were still kind of feeling our way as far as our identity, offensively especially, the defense was pretty solid,” Huntingtown head coach Paul Friel said. “This year we knew who we were six or seven weeks ago. We just look to improve each week. Now we can spend more time focusing on the other team and analyzing what’s best for us to run against it. That’s made it easier. The kids are used to it now. It’s not a new phenomenon to them. It’s just been a smoother transition to the postseason.”
“It was my first experience in the high school playoffs. It was different, because the intensity’s a lot different,” Huntingtown senior Jack Rosnage said. “Now, some of the young guys that didn’t play as much but worked over the summer have been grinding. All of us are grinding together. That’s how we made it this far. I think it’s spectacular what we’ve done so far. We hope to keep it going.”
The challenge this week comes from Wilde Lake, which entered the 3A East playoffs seeded eighth after a 2-7 regular season. But the Howard County program upset top-seeded River Hill, also of Howard County, in the first round and decided to stick around a while, knocking off fourth-seeded Manchester Valley of Carroll County in the second round to earn its spot in tonight’s state quarterfinals. Huntingtown has no plans to take Wildecats lightly.
“We have to be ready for everything,” Huntingtown quarterback Trent Connolly said. “They tend to load the box, bring a lot of guys, so we have make our calls and just play it right.”
Hurricanes senior Clay Wargo spoke of his belief that things have gradually been coming together for the team over the past couple of seasons. The hope is that it all culminates with more postseason success as the team looks to improve on last year’s state semifinal finish.
“Right now I believe everything is falling into place,” Wargo said. “I can’t complain about anything. I just feel like everything is falling into place. We have a lot of people with a lot of confidence that we can make it very far.
“[The keys will be] how we execute and how focused everybody stays each play. Everybody needs to know what the objective is, for them personally, on each play. Each position has to make sure each person is accountable. For me, I have linebackers and running backs. Our main focus on defense is to be the baddest people out there. For running back, get forward yards. That’s what offense is all about. Whoever is the best at going forward the most, that’s who is going to win.”
Eagles head north
North Point (9-2) could have very well occupied Huntingtown’s position as the top 3A seed, but the Eagles dropped narrow decisions against both Huntingtown and St. Charles in large part due to some immaturity on their own part.
North Point was forced to deal with tremendous adversity to start the year, as it lost quarterback Asa Williams to injury just prior to the start of the regular season. But as the season progressed, the Eagles started to figure out who they are and move into the postseason’s third week a relatively confident bunch.
“I think we’re in a good spot right now,” North Point head coach Tom Petre said. “I think their identity has kind of come full circle on them at the right time of the year. Early in the year, we had some things pop up, had some key injuries and I think we spent the bulk of the middle of the season trying to find that identity again of who were were on offense, and also the identity of the team and being able to get more disciplined and clean up the game with turnovers and penalties and things of that nature.
“By Week 12 now we’ve got some things solidified and have an identity on offense. We’re going to run the ball. That’s the key for us, and on defense we just want to play smart, bend but don’t break. I think we’ve kind of figured out who we are and what we need to do to be successful.”
While North Point has created many of its own problems with penalties and turnovers this season, the team’s offense has been explosive.
The Eagles have scored 459 points through 11 games, surpassing 40 in seven of their games. The team boasts a rushing attack that has rolled up over 3,000 yards spearheaded by senior Corey Johnson and sophomore Michael Craig. Johnson has surpassed 1,200 yards, while Craig is closing in on 1,000. Meanwhile, junior Teddy Gleaton stepped into the void at quarterback and has passed for close to 1,500 yards and 23 touchdowns.
While the injury to Williams obviously hit North Point with a tremendous blow to start the season, the team was also more youthful than some may have recognized and was likely always going to need some time to really hit its stride.
“I don’t think people really realize that. We only have 17 seniors and we have a ton of underclassmen who I think have kind of grown up through the year,” Petre said. “I look at a kid like Teddy. Teddy’s jumped in this year and done an awesome job on very, very short notice. He’s really developed into a fine quarterback for us. I think a big key for us has been the growth and maturity of an underclassmen group. Many of them played up last year, so they got the experience.”
With the Eagles reclassifying to 3A after finishing as the 4A runners-up a year ago, much was expected of the team. Internally, the expectations are the same. Having shed its former label as a program that could never get it done in the playoffs, North Point has won seven playoff games over the past three seasons and hopes to add to that total tonight.
On the other sideline, Linganore (10-1) boasts one of the more impressive résumés in the state, having appeared in 12 state finals with six state titles to its credit. But if North Point can continue its maturation process, Petre likes their chances to give the perennial power all it can handle.
“We’ve told them all year and I think they realize and understand, too, the games we’ve lost we’ve played poorly as far as turning the ball over, self-destructing kind of on our own,” he said. “I think these guys know if they play a disciplined game and we don’t turn the ball over and we force some turnovers on the other side, then we can play with anybody. I think they understand that now, and they value the discipline part of what we’re trying to do here to finish the year on a strong note.”
