On the average night when her team puts up 60 points, Huntingtown head girls basketball coach Jennifer Shoup expects the team to add to its win total.
But Wednesday night was no average night, as the visiting Great Mills Hornets led nearly wire-to-wire in defeating the Hurricanes 74-60 in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division battle.
With both teams entering the game unbeaten in division play, the victory earned Great Mills a spot by itself atop the division while also maintaining its still-spotless record.
Great Mills (14-0, 4-0 SMAC Chesapeake) took the lead for good, at 3-2, on the first of two Nakeya Hall free throws with 4 minutes 59 seconds remaining in the first quarter. The Hornets were up just 10-6 at the end of one quarter, but gradually added to their advantage as the game progressed and repelled every prospective Huntingtown rally.
Toyin Allen scored 19 of her team-high 21 points in the second half, including 10 in the fourth quarter, to help the Hornets close out the key road victory.
“We knew Huntingtown would be a challenge,” Great Mills head coach Matt Wood said. “They were 4-0 in the division, so this was for first place in the division. We had the lead in the first quarter. It was a small lead, but they just kept plugging away, did a really good job.
“We got in some foul trouble, but other girls stepped up off the bench. Toyin had 19 points in the second half. She looked to shoot more and she hit them and led the way for us in the second half.”
The Hornets started to stretch their lead during the second quarter before a pair of Crista Link three-pointers pulled the hosts to within 26-25 late in the half. But Alaina Bernich provided the Great Mills response with a pair of threes to stretch the advantage back out to 32-25 at the break.
Huntingtown (9-4, 4-1) never completely went away, but a 10-2 Hornets run midway through the third quarter — featuring threes from Allen and Taylor Dean — extended the visitors’ cushion to 47-33 with 3:13 left in the period. The Hurricanes mounted several rallies thereafter to close the deficit back into single digits, but never could find their way back even.
Following Allen’s 21-point night, Hall scored 18 and Kyla Daniels added another 16. The Hornets also shot 23 of 32 from the free-throw line. While Allen’s second-half scoring helped the team remain perfect, Allen believes the key to the team’s fortunes lies on the other end of the court.
“We just have to come out and play defense,” she said. “As long as we play defense, we can work in our offense.”
Similarly, Shoup thought her team’s defensive effort was the primary culprit in her team’s loss on Wednesday. Huntingtown had three players score in double figures, with Kayla Gray’s 22 points leading all scorers, while Link (16 points) and Kirsten Doty (12) also made a dent on the scoresheet. But the Hornets just scored too much for the Hurricanes to play catch up.
“We didn’t get the job done defensively,” said Shoup, whose team is scheduled to travel to Calvert for a contest scheduled for 6:30 tonight in what amounts to a battle for second place in the division. “Whenever you let a team score [74] points ... Typically when we scored 60 or more points we’re winning. We gave up [74] points. When you give up that many points on defense, you’re not going to have a really good outcome.
“I saw some good moments for us when we pressured them and gave them a little bit of trouble, but it was too little, too late. My girls waited too long to turn it on.”
Great Mills will look to keep things churning in a positive direction when it is scheduled to host its county rival Leonardtown at 6:30 tonight.
But while the Hornets’ record may look pretty now, there is still a good deal of schedule left with nothing secure or accomplished yet, according to Wood.
“We’re not even one time through the Chesapeake Division,” he said, “so the thing we preach to the girls is these teams are all going to get better and they’ve seen us once. We can’t rest on this record. It could go away quickly. We just need to keep getting better.”
