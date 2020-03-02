OXON HILL — Through 16 minutes of action on Friday night, there wasn't a whole lot for Huntingtown's girls basketball team to be optimistic about in its Class 3A South Region quarterfinal round game against the Oxon Hill Clippers.
The fifth-seeded Hurricanes were getting thrashed on the boards and sending Oxon Hill, the region's No. 4 seed, to the free-throw line with great regularity.
But the Clippers missed most of their free throws and Huntingtown trailed by just six points at the half. And over the final 16 minutes, the Hurricanes improved their execution, outscoring their hosts by 11 in the second half to win 50-45.
Huntingtown advanced to play at top-seeded Great Mills in a 3A South Region I semifinal on Monday night, which the Hurricanes lost 70-33 to end its season at 15-9 overall.
“At the beginning we started a little slow. Our shots weren't falling,” said Huntingtown's Arriyana Bracero, who scored a team-high 20 points in Friday's win. “We were making some sloppy passes. In the second half, we knew we had to get it together and play good defense. We just got the job done.”
Behind 23-17 at the break, things initially got worse for Huntingtown (15-8) in the third quarter, as Oxon Hill (13-7) opened the period on a 6-2 run to push its lead to 29-19. But starting with a Bracero three, the Hurricanes ripped off a 12-point surge culminating with Crista Link's three-pointer with 2 minutes 2 seconds left in the period to give the visitors a 31-29 edge. Oxon Hill retook the lead, 33-31, at quarter's end, but Huntingtown had changed the game's complexion.
“We knew it was going to be tough,” Link said. “We just had to listen to what our coaches were saying and execute. At first our shots weren't falling and we were making mistakes, but then we got it together.”
Link's three to open the fourth quarter put the Hurricanes back in front by a point, while Bracero followed with a basket to momentarily solidify the lead. But Oxon Hill's Aniya Wilson, who led all scorers with 23 points on the night, scored the next five points to give the Clippers the lead back before Mollie Garner's basket again tied the score.
Moments later, with Oxon Hill nursing a 45-42 advantage, Bracero knocked down a three to knot the score and start what ultimately was an 8-0 Huntingtown run to close out the game.
Heidi Torre scored what turned out to be the game-winning basket with 2:21 remaining to give the visitors a 47-45 kead, Torre later hit 1 of 2 free throws before Bracero sunk a pair of free throws to ice the game with 4 seconds left on the clock.
In addition to Bracero's 20-point night, Garner scored 12 points and Link added 10 to help the Hurricanes advance.
“Both teams played aggressive defense on both ends,” Huntingtown head coach Jennifer Shoup said. “I told my girls to stay poised and keep playing hard, try to create turnovers and protect the ball on offense and be patient. Once we got it together, we started getting some nice shots off. I'm really proud of them.
“It's huge for us. Oxon Hill is a very athletic team. They won their division, so we came up here as a lower seed to play a division winner from Prince George's County. It's definitely huge for us.”