By many measures, the 2018-19 season was a successful one for Huntingtown’s girls basketball team. The Hurricanes won 15 games, which made it one of the winningest seasons in program history. It also set the bar a little higher for this year’s team to try to keep pushing the program forward.
“Our goal is to improve each game,” Huntingtown head coach Jennifer Shoup said after the team finished its practice on the court on Wednesday afternoon. “When it matters the most is towards the end of the season. We want to be where we need to be. Of course, we would like to improve on our record from last year. That’s always a goal, too. ... It was one of the best records we’ve had since our school opened. We’re proud of that. That means we’re moving our program forward and that’s what we want to do.”
Huntingtown, which Shoup stressed would be a work in progress as the season unfolds, has a large group of underclassmen who already have varsity time under their collective belt. But the Hurricanes did graduate Maleah Smith, who provided the team with leadership and some necessary grit when it was needed.
“We’re trying to establish that with other girls on the team,” Shoup said. “That was a loss for us, but guess what? It’s going to happen every year we have a senior. This is a program where we have to do what we can with what we have.”
What the Hurricanes do have, according to sophomore Kirsten Doty, is a group that works well together and is driven to succeed for each other.
“I think we have a lot of potential. We can do a lot of good things,” Doty said. “We don’t really play with each other, we play for each other. We’re a family. I think that gives us a lot of advantages. We all want to see each other succeed. One player’s downfall is all of our downfall. We win or lose as a team.”
“I think right now we’re at a pretty good stage,” added junior Arriyana Bracero. “I think we’re going to do really good this year. We have a strong team. We just have to work together, have the same mentality and the same fire.”
A year ago, Huntingtown finished 15-9 overall, but were just under .500 at 5-7 in Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division play, losing four of those seven games by 10 points or less. The Hurricanes, who open the season in nondivision action at home against St. Charles at 6:30 tonight, will hope to improve on the divisional mark.
“We’re going to have to keep working hard,” Doty said. “Every day we’re getting so much better, You can see it from our first scrimmage to our scrimmage we had last night, every practice, everybody improves. We just have to keep working on making our shots.”
The Hurricanes will try to improve on the court, of course, but for Shoup that is but a part of the program’s objective.
“I want to create young ladies that have high self-esteem, a high level of confidence,” she said. “They can leave our school and go out and function as people that are assertive. That’s also something we promote in our program. Sometimes it’s not just about winning games. It’s about creating that self-esteem, self-confidence that I can speak up for myself in a situation when I need to.”
