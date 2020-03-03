The last time the Huntingtown Hurricanes traveled to Great Mills, the visitors led for a majority of the first half before the Hornets pulled away for the win.
Monday night in a Class 3A South Region I semifinal, top-seeded Great Mills used a strong second half surge to pull away from the fifth-seeded Hurricanes and win by a final score of 70-33.
“This was a good win,” Hornets head coach Matt Wood said. “The message to the girls is that this is just one game at a time and tomorrow is not promised. We just have to leave everything on the floor.”
With the victory, Great Mills advances to the 3A South Region I final where it will host North Point at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a rematch of the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championship from one week ago. The Eagles and Hornets have split their season series.
After one quarter of play, the Hornets (23-2 overall) led 15-9 and maintained a six-point edge at halftime, leading 28-22.
“We did a really good job in the first half of identifying the shooters and Huntingtown did an excellent job of hitting some really tough shots,” Wood said. “We felt that if all five of our girls were conscious of their three shooters, then we’d get a hand in their face and make those shots difficult. When they missed, we thought we could get out and run and that led to a lot of transition points.”
Great Mills sophomore Camille Witherspoon began the third quarter by nailing a three-pointer on the team’s opening possession. Witherspoon got the start in the second half in relief for an injured Toyin Allen.
“[Camille] is as good of a shooter as we have,” Wood said. “We just encourage the girls all season long to shoot and not hesitate when you have your shot. She did a great job of coming in and starting the second half.”
Great Mills pulled away from the Hurricanes (15-9) in the third quarter by outscoring the visitors 23-6 in the frame.
“I felt like I had to become a leader and step up [starting the second half] to contribute more,” Witherspoon said. “[Hitting the three-pointer to start the third quarter] gave me confidence to get back on defense and keep playing hard.”
Six different players scored in the second half for Great Mills as the hosts outscored the Hurricanes 19-5 in the fourth quarter to earn the victory. The Hornets reached the semifinals after a 59-30 win over eighth-seeded Northern in the quarterfinals on Friday night.
“We did a good job of distributing the ball to everybody and getting assists off of good looks,” Witherspoon said. “We ran and hustled a lot and did a good job rebounding.”
Senior guard Kyla Daniels scored a game-high 17 points for Great Mills with 11 coming in the final quarter. Senior Alaina Bernich and sophomore Nakeya Hall each scored 12 points and Witherspoon finished with 10, all coming in the second half.
Huntingtown was led by junior guard Arriyana Bracero with 13 points. Junior Crista Link added 11 as the only other Hurricanes player to finish in double figures.
“We came out flat in the second half,” Huntingtown head coach Jennifer Shoup said. “Our game plan was to dribble penetrate, draw fouls and get to the foul line, and we just didn’t execute. Great Mills was the better team tonight.”
Hurricanes seniors Amanda Merrell and Kayla Gray each played their final games at Huntingtown in Monday’s season-ending loss. The Hurricanes advanced to Monday's semifinal after defeating fourth-seeded Oxon Hill 50-45 on Friday night in the quarterfinals.
“[Our two seniors] have meant a huge amount to the program. When you watch Amanda out on the court, she is inspirational for everybody,” Shoup said. “To be able to do what she does with her prosthetic is pretty amazing. Kayla Gray is going to be greatly missed. She’ll be back in a manager capacity next season, but she will be greatly missed on the glass. Between her and Link, they led the team in rebounds.”
Shoup had time to reflect on a successful season as the Hurricanes finished with their best record in the school’s 16 years.
“We’ve got a huge clump of good players coming back next season,” Shoup said. “This was our best record the school has ever had in 16 years, so we’ve got that to be proud of. Our huge win at Oxon Hill was big for us, too. We will work on a lot of stuff in the offseason as a team and hopefully get a SMAC championship.”