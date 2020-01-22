Speaking following her team’s game at Northern on Friday afternoon, Huntingtown head girls basketball coach Jennifer Shoup spoke about the important role her team’s depth is able to play this season.
“It’s always nice when you have other players step up other than the normal ones that teams are expecting,” she said. “We know they’re expecting certain players to do certain things, and we have other players who can step up and do that, too. I think it can take other teams by surprise sometimes. We have a little deeper bench this year than we did last year.”
That much was evident in the fourth quarter on Friday, as Mollie Garner, not typically among the team’s top scorers, was responsible for the period’s first seven points to turn what had been just a six-point Huntingtown lead into what would appear to be a one-sided affair.
The Hurricanes proceeded to outscore their hosts 21-3 over the final eight minutes to defeat Northern 59-35 in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division clash.
Huntingtown (9-3, 4-0 SMAC Chesapeake) needed the strong finish to close out its county rival. After building a 32-21 advantage through a half, the Hurricanes scored just six third-quarter points as Northern (3-10, 0-3) shaved the deficit. The Patriots finished the third on a 9-0 run, closing to within 38-32 on Camryn Beaver’s free throws with 23 seconds left in the quarter.
Garner scored the first seven points in the fourth, a three sandwiched by two two-point field goals, to reassert the Hurricanes’ command. With subsequent buckets from Crista Link and Kirsten Doty, the Huntingtown run extended to 13 points before Abigail Litton’s three-pointer finally got the Patriots on the board in the period. But that three proved to be the hosts’ only points of the quarter, as Huntingtown scored the final eight to win going away.
With the game’s tip at 4:30 p.m. as the opener in a girls and boys doubleheader on Friday, the normal routine was obviously upset, while the game was also played in front of a large, energetic crowd. Whatever the case was, Shoup was not a big fan of her team’s slow start, but she was pleased with how the Hurricanes closed out their county rival.
“We were a little slow getting started tonight,” she said. “I don’t know if it was the nerves with the crowd. The doubleheader with the boys kind of takes you out of your normal routine. But I expect more of this team. They started playing our kind of ball in the fourth quarter, so we can walk away knowing they were able to make an adjustment. ... That’s the thing for me. If we’re not doing what we’re supposed to be doing, can we make the adjustment and will we respond? They did. They did a good job responding.”
Arriyana Bracero scored a team-high 17 points to pace Huntingtown. Link added 15, while Garner finished with nine and Doty added eight.
Kaila Pruitt scored 14 points, the only Northern player to hit double figures against Huntingtown. But after hanging with Huntingtown for three quarters, the Patriots ran out of steam over the game’s final period.
“We competed for three quarters. I was proud of the girls for that,” Northern head coach Brad Kingsbury said. “They just started hitting some shots. They all started falling for them and it kind of snowballed. Coach Shoup does a great job for Huntingtown.”
Northern will look to build on Friday’s performance when it travels to Chopticon for tonight’s scheduled matchup. Tip is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, Huntingtown is slated to host the still-unbeaten Great Mills Hornets at 6:30 p.m. in a significant SMAC Chesapeake Division matchup which opens what would figure to be a telling week for the Hurricanes. Great Mills went to 13-0 overall after a 45-34 win over Calvert on Friday.
“We’ve got a tough schedule coming up,” Shoup said. “We have Great Mills, and they’re an extremely athletic, aggressive team. They have a lot of great players. Coach [Matt] Wood does an awesome job. And then we have coach [Tim] Contee and Calvert. They’re always tough. They’re always a very disciplined team. So we’re going to study some film and see where we can expose weaknesses and hopefully our girls can execute and take advantage of our offensive opportunities and protect the ball.”
