There are other big games on the schedule, and certainly nights when more is on the line than just another date on the regular season slate, but for Huntingtown’s Audrey Flanagan there is nothing normal when her team plays Northern.
“I’m going to be honest, I get really nervous for these games,” Flanagan said following the Hurricanes’ game at Northern on Tuesday night. “Not necessarily bigger games, but since it’s our rival I get really in my head because of the fans and stuff.”
But when her opportunity came with less than 10 minutes remaining in regulation on Tuesday, Flanagan wasted no time in capitalizing on it, rifling a left-footed shot into the net to provide the Hurricanes with all the offense they would need in what ultimately ended a 2-0 Huntingtown victory in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division matchup before a large, spirited crowd.
“When I saw that the center back and outside back had a big gap between them I just drove through it,” Flanagan said of the sequence. “Then I took her on one v one and let it rip.”
Huntingtown (12-1, 5-1 SMAC Chesapeake) was not content with the one-goal edge and eventually added another when Savannah Hersh took a feed from Micaela Blemenstein and scored in the game’s final seconds.
“Everyone was nervous coming out. We always get so amped up for these big games,” Hersh said. “We just possessed the ball so well under pressure.”
“We’ve been working really hard to prepare for this game and we all came out and our energy was really up,” added Blumenstein. “We played for each other and we were the best team on the field. We came out on top and deserved that win.”
Northern (11-1, 4-1), which had entered the game still unbeaten and with an impressive win on the road at Mercy of Baltimore on Oct. 8 just a week before, was unable to slip one into the net against the Hurricanes in Tuesday night’s physical encounter. The Patriots are scheduled to travel to Leonardtown tonight for a 6 p.m. contest, with a trip north to play another tough private school in Baltimore County’s McDonogh on tap for 4 p.m. Saturday.
The showdown with Leonardtown carries SMAC implications, as if Northern wins, it creates a three-way tie for the Chesapeake Division title with the Patriots, Leonardtown and Huntingtown.
Huntingtown had just a nondivision home contest against La Plata on Thursday night left on its schedule following the win at Northern, but the Hurricanes hope to have a healthy postseason run. And very likely they will see Northern again in the Class 3A South Region. A year ago, Huntingtown defeated Northern in the regular season but fell in penalty kicks in the playoffs and the Patriots proceeded to win the 3A state title. So while the win Tuesday night was nice, it ultimately is not the one the Hurricanes really want.
“This one, I told [the team], it doesn’t count,” Huntingtown head coach Charlie Raphael said. “We want to do well, win or lose, but we have to play them again. You saw what happened last year. We took them for granted, paid the price and they win the state.”
“This game is a good feeling, but it’s not done,” Flangan added. “There is unfinished business. ... They’re always a great team and it’s really fun to play against them because we’ve grown up with all of them.”
On the positive side for Huntingtown, the team is getting healthier after struggling with injuries all season, according to Raphael.
With the break, the team would figure to get after closing the regular season, he hopes to be close to full strength — and to get a consistent, focused 80-minute effort every night.
“I like the way we play at times,” Raphael said. “[Northern is] a good team. I thought we did OK. We have to play the same type of soccer for 80 minutes and that will get us to where we want to be. It’s fun to have all those people up there [in the stands], but we can’t get caught up in it.”
