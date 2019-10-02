On her way to the field after watching the junior varsity game from the bleachers, Calvert High School senior Claire Williams walked underneath the visiting bleachers and through a spider web just prior to facing Huntingtown in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division contest on Thursday evening.
Following a scoreless first half, Williams spent much of the second half entangled in another manner as the Hurricanes forged a 3-0 lead before Williams scored on a penalty kick for the Cavaliers that could only put a small dent in the deficit as Huntingtown prevailed, 3-1, behind two goals from senior Audrey Flanagan and a penalty kick goal by Shawna Ganley.
“I’ve played with a lot of the girls on their team, so I knew it would be a really tough game,” Williams said. “When I took the penalty kick, I knew that [Huntingtown goalkeeper Clara Drummond] would know that I was going to go to my right, since she’s played with me a lot before in club. It was good to score, but we just couldn’t put more things together.”
Both teams appeared to have good possessions and scoring chances throughout a scoreless first half, one that had been only mildly physical and free of yellow cards. But that changed dramatically in the second half as Williams and several of her teammates picked up yellow cards after the Hurricanes had forged a 3-0 lead.
Coincidentally, Williams tallied on a penalty kick shortly after teammate Mackenzie Alonso was tackled in the box by Huntingtown junior Lacey Garner who eluded a card of any sort. Garner admitted she could breathe a sigh of relief after the game for not getting a card, especially since she had been tagged with a red card in the Hurricanes’ 2-1 victory over North Point the week before.
“I was worried I was going to get another card,” Garner said. “When I heard the whistle, I thought I was getting another red card or maybe a yellow. Ever since I got that red card against North Point, I think the officials have been looking for me.”
Garner had provided ample support for Drummond throughout the game and she participated in the scoring in the second half. After Flanagan opened the scoring with a high shot that just eluded Calvert goalkeeper Hannah Wilt, Garner sent a free kick into the box that Flanagan delivered for another Hurricanes goal roughly 10 minutes later.
“That was a great ball that Lacey sent in,” said Flanagan, who plans to attend Washington College (Md.) next fall. “When I tracked it down, I was able to turn and get enough on it. That’s been the way we’ve played all season. We’ve come out with a lot more intensity in the second half. We needed this win after losing [1-0] to Leonardtown [last Tuesday].”
Huntingtown virtually sealed the verdict five minutes later when Ganley drilled a penalty kick past Wilt to lift the Hurricanes to a 3-0 lead. Ten minutes later, Williams’ penalty kick beat Drummond for the Cavaliers’ lone tally. Two hours after walking through a spider web before the game, Williams fought through the netting to grab the ball following her goal in a fitting, ironic end to her night.
Both teams are scheduled to back in action at 6 p.m. Friday with Huntingtown traveling to Great Mills and Calvert hosting Leonardtown.
