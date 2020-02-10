At Saturday’s Southern Maryland Athletic Conference swim championships at St. Mary’s College of Maryland aquatics center, swimmers from all three counties were a part of a record-breaking day.
In total, 14 records were broken out of the 22 events and Huntingtown girls swim won the SMAC title for the second consecutive season and Leonardtown took the boys crown.
“The one thing I really like about these events is that everyone brings the emotion into them that you don’t really get at the dual meets,” Hurricanes head coach John Williams said. “This is a championship and everybody has that in their mind and they are working as hard as they can.”
Huntingtown’s girls won the event with 402 points, followed by Leonardtown in second with 382, La Plata in third with 376, Great Mills in fourth with 354 and North Point in fifth with 303.
“The girls were on fire, and we have some very strong women swimmers,” Williams said. “They not only swam strong, but they had their best times in several events. It was just a wonderful team effort on the girls side.”
Leonardtown's boys were able to prevail with the SMAC title with 412.5 points followed by North Point in second with 365, Great Mills in third with 346, La Plata in fourth with 318 and Calvert in fifth with 300.5.
“The boys really had to pull off some stuff together today,” Leonardtown Raiders head coach Alex Marley said. “I think we dropped time in every single race except for one. We had great swims across the board and we really worked hard to get up here for that. I know they were disappointed with their regular season, so I think today they really wanted to show that they could do it.”
Three double winners in individual events came on the girls side, including two swimmers from Huntingtown.
Senior Madeline Frick set a SMAC record with first-place finishes in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes 6.13 seconds) and 100 butterfly (57.80 seconds). Junior Sydney Atkins also set two SMAC records with victories in the 100 freestyle (54.23) and 100 backstroke (57.87).
Frick and Atkins were members on two of Huntingtown’s winning relay teams, which also set new SMAC records on Saturday in the 200 medley relay (1:50.75) and the 400 freestyle relay (3:39.87).
La Plata’s 200 free relay team set a SMAC record with a time of 1:44.36. Warriors senior Megan Schueller swam anchor on that relay team and was also a winner in the 50 free with a SMAC record setting time of 24.38. Schueller was also on the second-place 200 medley relay (1:53.48) and took second behind Atkins in the 100 free (55.06).
“I think today went really well just preparing here at SMAC for regionals and states,” Schueller said. “I am really happy with all of my times.”
Hurricanes sophomore Olivia Frick set a SMAC record with a first-place finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.15). McDonough's Alexandra Tompkins was right behind Frick in second (1:06.49).
Northern senior Nyah Hartwell set a SMAC record in the 500 free (5:19.52) and won the 200 free (2:00.16). Patriots freshman Alexia Zaidi placed second to Atkins in the 100 back (58.21).
Leonardtown's Nelle Ray was second in the 100 fly (1:01.40) and was anchor on the Raiders' second-place 200 free relay (1:44.63).
“I think we had a great meet,” Marley said. “Our girls unfortunately had a DQ in the beginning in a relay that kind of definitely didn’t help, but they still found a way to pull together and swim some amazing swims and drop time. I was very proud of what they were able to do in getting second place.”
On the boys side, swimmers from five different schools were victorious in different events.
La Plata senior Conor Vienneau set a SMAC record with a first-place finish in the 200 free (1:45.58) and finished first in the 100 free (48.83). Thomas Stone's Clayton Jameson placed second to Vienneau in the 200 free (1:53.06).
Warriors senior Kris Schueller won the 50 free (22.33). Vienneau and Kris Schueller swam the first two legs of the Warriors' SMAC record-setting 200 medley relay team (1:42.35).
Leonardtown senior Zach Claus broke his own SMAC record in the 200 individual medley (1:57.73), edging Huntingtown's Ethan Williams by a quarter of a second, and won the 100 fly (53.95) by over a second over Huntingtown's Alex Droneberger. Williams won the 500 free (4:47.45).
With Claus as the anchor, the Raiders won the 200 free relay (1:32.47) and 400 free relay (3:25.28). North Point took second in the 200 free relay (1:33.14).
“Zach Claus broke his own record here today in the individual medley, which is great, and he’s had some great swims,” Marley said.
Northern sophomore Jaydon Cunningham set a SMAC record with a victory in the 100 breast (56.98) with Schueller taking second (58.17). Calvert senior Ben Voelker earned first place in the 100 back (55.23) with Jameson in second at 57.47. Voelker was also a member of Calvert's second-place 200 medley relay (1:44.76).
“Our boys did great too, but we just don’t have the strength in numbers of some of the other teams,” John Williams said. “Last year we were there, this year we weren’t, but hopefully next year we will be back.”
Regional swim meets are scheduled for Saturday at the Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex in Landover. The Class 4A-3A North Region meet is slated to begin at 9 a.m. and the 3A-2A-1A South meet is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.
“This was a well run meet. The people in that aspect of it do a good job,” John Williams said. “This works well for the kids, and it’s a great meet. We still have regionals and states and we are looking forward to it.”