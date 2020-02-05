Just three years ago, Tommy LaBriola was preparing for his senior season as a member of Salisbury University’s baseball team.
His playing career may have ended with the close of that college season, but the 2013 Huntingtown High School graduate is now in his first year working for a Major League Baseball organization, having recently accepted a position as a minor league strength and conditioning coach for the Toronto Blue Jays.
LaBriola closed out his college career with a pair of successful seasons at Salisbury, years that saw the team win the Capital Athletic Conference in his junior and senior campaigns. LaBriola, a catcher, was named the conference’s Player of the Year after hitting .413 with four home runs and 55 RBIs his junior season and followed it up with a .333 average his senior season. He swatted seven home runs over his final two seasons and drove in 105 runs.
While he was finishing out his playing career on the diamond, he was also getting a jump on what is now his career.
“I was pretty fortunate to know what I wanted to do pretty early in the college career,” LaBriola said. “I was kind of able to set myself up for after graduation.”
During the summer between his junior and senior years at Salisbury, LaBriola interned under Greg Harris in Calvert County. Back at Salisbury his senior year, he interned under Matt Nein, the head strength coach at the university.
“From there I knew there was going to be a graduate assistant opportunity open at Salisbury that following year, starting in the fall of 2017,” LaBriola said. “So I went to him and kind of said, ‘What do I need to do?’”
Nein instructed him to get a summer internship that would provide an opportunity to really learn. LaBriola found that opportunity at the University of Pittsburgh, where he worked with many athletes, including those on the baseball, wrestling, volleyball and soccer teams.
“That was a pretty cool experience up there at Pitt, and from there I got hired back at Salisbury as the GA which was an incredible experience,” said LaBriola, who spent the two years following his playing career working with athletes at the school. “I was in charge of training the baseball team, the women’s soccer team and the rookie football squad there at Salisbury. That was an unbelievable experience.
“Matt Nein is a tremendous guy to work for. He’s nationally known, presents all over the country, and has been out of the country, too. Getting to work under him was an incredible experience. The amount of freedom he gave me to just train my teams and be a strength coach is probably the best thing he did for me. He was allowing me to learn on my own, but he was always there for guidance if I ever needed it. I learned a ton from him and being able to train the team I’d just spent four years playing for was awesome.”
In completing his Master’s degree, LaBriola had to complete 500 hours of an internship, which he did working at Georgetown University. Already zeroed in on working in professional baseball as his internship worked towards its conclusion, he started scouring his potential job market in earnest.
“I was essentially applying for everything I could find,” LaBriola said. “I just wanted to get in and start working. Fortunately enough, the Blue Jays job popped up and I went through their interview process and speaking to the people I got to speak to in the Blue Jays organization is kind of what really made me want to go there. The people they have working in that organization are tremendous people. They know exactly who they are and what they want to accomplish. They have clear, defined goals and values that they live by. ... Once I got the offer, it was a very easy decision for me.”
LaBriola will be working with the Bluefield Blue Jays, Toronto’s rookie-league affiliate in the Appalachian League. The short-season league starts in June with the season ending on Sept. 1. But this month LaBriola will be heading to Florida to Toronto’s spring training complex in Dunedin where he will work through extended spring training.
“Then once the summer comes will work a short-season schedule in Bluefield for June, July and August and our last game is Sept. 1,” he said. “That will pretty much complete my first season with the Blue Jays. Then it’s the offseason and we’ll start back up the following year. ... I’m pretty excited to get going. It’s something I’ve talked about for the last four years, getting into professional baseball. For it to finally happen has been awesome.”
In the offseason, such as the period when LaBriola initially accepted his position with the Blue Jays, the job consists of working camps to help players reach specific goals, as well as opportunities for conferences and professional development.
“Recently I have worked a couple camps where I go down to Florida for a couple weeks at a time and work with that group of players that comes in,” LaBriola said. “The offseason is pretty much filled up with camps. Players, whether they live in Florida or somewhere else, they come down and train for a few weeks at a time and continue to work and get better and prepare for that next spring training.”
As a strength and conditioning coach, the professional trail LaBriola hopes to traverse is similar to that of a player aspiring to reach the Big Leagues. But regardless of the rung of the ladder, the job is about building relationships and helping players, according to LaBriola.
“I always say, this entire job is about the kind of impact we make on our players,” he said. “ We spend so much time with our players on a daily basis. It’s developing those relationships, making an impact on them and trying to better their lives as people, too. ... Come the next 3, 5 years, as long as I’m in a position where I’m still having a tremendous impact on my players, then that’s where I want to be, whether that’s Single A, Double A, Triple A, wherever it is, that’s the end goal right there. To keep making myself better so I can impact the players around me.
“So far it’s been awesome. It’s truly a dream come true. Every little baseball player as a kid wants to play in the big leagues. Everybody has that dream. Unfortunately, college is where my career ended, but I’m also thankful for the experience that I have now. I would say that the amount that we can change a player’s life is really why I love this job. For me, getting to do that at the professional level and work with professional players and truly impact people, it’s a dream come true and especially to do that in the sport I love. It’s pretty unbelievable and surreal to think about.”
