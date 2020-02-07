For a good while on Wednesday night, all seemed well for Huntingtown’s hockey team in its Chesapeake Cup semifinal game with Central Maryland.
Ahead 2-0 early in the second period, the top-seeded Hurricanes appeared set to advance to tonight’s Chesapeake Cup championship game. But everything had changed with 9 minutes 37 seconds left in the third period.
Central Maryland had knotted the score and, when an interference penalty sent Colin Browning to the penalty box, had a 5-on-3 advantage for a full minute. But the Hurricanes did not wilt under the pressure, successfully killing off the penalties before scoring three times in the final 5:40 to defeat fourth-seeded Central Maryland 5-2 at the Capital Clubhouse in Waldorf.
With the win, Huntingtown advanced to play in the tournament final against Northern at 6:30 tonight back at the Capital Clubhouse. The second-seeded Patriots defeated the third-seeded Charles County Cougars 4-1 in the first semifinal on Wednesday evening.
“They had us on our heels for the whole second period,” Huntingtown head coach Uday Patel said. “Then when that 5-on-3 came, that was almost like it rejuvenated us. Then we just took it to them. We were in their zone most of the third period. We kind of focused our lineup strategically and that seemed to work.”
Matthew Waddell broke the tie, putting Huntingtown (10-1 overall) in front for good when his forehand beat Central Maryland goaltender Griffin Klein high to the glove side with 5:40 remaining.
“They made a turnover,” Waddell said, recounting the play. “We had one guy coming down the wing. I was wide-open in the middle, just got a lucky bounce and it went right to my stick. I just shot and thankfully it went in.”
Up until the critical shorthanded situation in the third period, Huntingtown had looked relatively flat. Goals by Jack Ronan and Cy Harwood had staked the Hurricanes out to a two-goal lead by early in the second period, but Central Maryland (6-5-1) knotted the score on a pair of Gustav Helm Kurz goals by the 12:26 mark of the third period, seemingly giving the team all of the momentum. But the penalty kill seemed to galvanize the Hurricanes, who dominated the game over the last half of the final period.
“We knew it was crunch time and we needed to do whatever it took to win the game,” Waddell said. “We just threw our crunch-time guys out there and tried to kill off the penalty and it was game over from there.”
After Waddell’s go-ahead tally, Harwood tacked on a power-play goal with 4:34 to play, while Ronan added a second goal of his own on a shorthanded marker with 1:30 left on the clock. Goaltender Brody White also made 27 saves in the Hurricanes’ victory.
Having watched county rival Northern win its semifinal just prior to taking the ice, Waddell and his teammates wanted to earn the opportunity to play the Patriots in the final.
“This game was really important to us,” he said. “Our rivals won the game before us, and what better matchup than to have our rivals for the championship. We wanted this not only for the team, but also for the fans to come out and watch a good game. We wanted this bad.”
Northern and Huntingtown split a pair of regular season meetings, with Northern coming away with a 4-1 win in the most recent game on Jan. 24. The atmosphere is generally charged-up when the teams play, and Patel knows his team will need to be on its game to come away with the victory.
“It’ll be an immense challenge,” he said. “They have two of the best players in the league. It’s going to take a team effort. Tonight was good, but not good enough to beat Northern.”
“We know there are going to be a lot of people here,” added Waddell. “We played a bad game last time, but we just need to come back and play hard. We really want this for our fans. We don’t want to lose [in the Chesapeake Cup final] three times in a row.”
Twitter: @cfhphilly