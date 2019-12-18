Playing in front of a charged-up crowd at the Capital Clubhouse in Waldorf, the ice hockey teams from Northern and Huntingtown delivered their share of drama on the ice, with the game tied at 2 early in the third period.
But Huntingtown surged in front with three consecutive goals in a roughly five-minute span, then held off a late Northern rally to claim a 5-4 victory in the Maryland Student Hockey League Southern Conference contest.
“It was a very contentious game back and forth, both sides giving everything they had,” Huntingtown head coach Uday Patel said, “but in the end we had more energy and we persevered by just pushing the puck, pushing the puck, pushing the puck and then we capitalized on our chances.”
After Wesley Crofoot scored his second goal of the game to pull Northern (4-1-1 overall) into a tie just 21 seconds into the third period, Huntingtown (6-0) reeled off the next three goals to take control. Jack Ronan started the blitz with his second of the night three minutes into the period, while Matthew Waddell and Adam Fee followed with tallies of their own to push the Hurricanes’ edge to 5-2 with 7:10 remaining in the game. The Patriots mounted a late rally with shorthanded goals by Ian Kolaja and Ryan Keller in the game’s final minute. But after Keller’s goal with 16 seconds left, the Hurricanes won the ensuing face-off and dumped the puck down the ice to effectively end Northern’s opportunity to tie the score.
“That was all the team,” said Huntingtown senior Akhil Patel of the result. “When we score goals, everything had an assist. As a team, we really put that together. It’s not an individual effort. We pass well, we played well. It was a physical game, but we kept our bearings and put the puck in the back of the net.
“Hockey’s not a game you can play as an individual. We’ve seen it. It just doesn’t work. But when we come together as a team, that’s the key. When we pass we have our heads up, we’re moving, the team chemistry is there. That’s how we get it done.”
Megan Blake scored the Hurricanes’ first goal, which had knotted the score at 1 just 15 seconds into the second period before Ronan gave Huntingtown its first lead with his first goal of the game with 1:48 remaining in the period.
Jeremy Litka assisted on two goals for the Hurricanes, while Fee also had a helper. The enthusiastic crowd atmosphere had a clear effect on the emotions on the ice, as the teams combined for 19 penalties and 46 penalty minutes.
“This is electric,” Uday Patel said. “It’s incredible to see this many fans at a high-school level game. The energy was palpable. These guys probably were a little too amped up during the first two periods which is why there were so many penalties. But they settled down and got back to playing hockey.”
Gavin Glaubitz, Reston Potter, Keller and Kolaja each had assists for Northern, which suffered its first defeat on the season. The Patriots are scheduled to be back in action at 5 p.m. Jan. 3 against Chesapeake at the Capital Clubhouse.
“They’re always the best games of the season. The crowd shows up in force for both teams. It’s always exciting,” Northern head coach Erik Larsen said of Friday night’s game. “I think Huntingtown put a little more effort in than we did. We woke up late, tried to come back. We did a good job at the very end to almost catch up.”
Perfect through six games, next up for Huntingtown is its Jan. 10 meeting with Leonardtown, scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at the Capital Clubhouse.
“We just consider this game Game 6,” Akhil Patel said. “Moving forward, we have Game 7 coming up. We’re going to do the same thing. Same effort, same intensity, and hopefully we get some dubs.”
