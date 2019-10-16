Huntingtown 3, Leonardtown 0
Leonardtown 0 0
Huntingtown 2 1
Goals: Huntingtown (A. Zeruto 2, Sirman)
Twitter: @cfhphilly
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.