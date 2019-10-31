If one just looked at the record, it would be easy to think that all was smooth sailing for Huntingtown’s field hockey team this season. The Hurricanes went 12-0 in the regular season, and allowed just three opponents to score all year.
But it was quite the opposite, as the team dealt with injuries and tragedy throughout the course of the season. All of which made Wednesday afternoon’s 1-0 win over the visiting Northern Patriots in the Class 3A South Region II final all the more special.
“I think this year off the field has been the hardest we’ve had to deal with,” Huntingtown goalie Emma Taylor said, “but I feel like once we get on the field we leave all that behind. I think today was probably the best team effort I’ve seen from us in all the years I’ve played for the team. I’m looking forward to the next three games we have together.”
“We’ve had a few downs since the last time we played Northern. We just pushed through.,” teammate Mallory Gray added. “We have great coaches that have helped us push through that. We’re always there for each other on and off the field.”
The top-seeded Hurricanes (14-0 overall) won their first regional title since 2015 with the win, advancing to play in the 3A state quarterfinals. A day and time was not announced by press time on Huntingtown’s next contest.
Wednesday’s region final did not come easily, as county rival Northern (11-2), the region’s No. 2 seed, held the game in a scoreless tie well into the second half when Huntingtown’s Alexa Zeruto finally banged one home to supply what turned out to be the game’s only goal. Northern had lost one of its leaders, Natalie Mellen, to injury early in the game, but fought the Hurricanes until the final whistle.
“We really had to fight for this game today,” Huntingtown head coach Shannon Persetic said. “My girls played a good game, but Northern played a really good game over there, too. They have a good team over there, and to lose Mellen was rough. That was sad, but she had players that stepped up over there. We had players that stepped up, but we have to work on finishing.”
It was a tough finish for Northern, which enjoyed a successful season which saw them earn a win over longtime Southern Maryland Athletic Conference power Patuxent and lose only two decisions to the still-unbeaten Hurricanes.
“We obviously had goals and we set our mind to accomplish them and I think we did,” said Northern’s Sara Fields. “We persevered and grew as a team and stepped up together. We were definitely more separate [at the beginning of the season] and by the end of the season we played as one. I think that’s a big accomplishment for us.”
In the regular season, the Patriots dropped a 4-2 decision to Huntingtown on Oct. 4 that the Hurricanes pretty well controlled for all but the start and the finish. On Wednesday, Northern pushed its hosts to the limit.
“Today we definitely came out with a lot more energy,” Northern’s Kaleigh Mulligan said. “We were all really excited to be here and we all wanted it really badly. We were all working together and pushing each other and just fighting for it.”
Unwanted as the season’s end was, second-year Patriots head coach CoraJo Tozzolo was proud of the strides her team made throughout the 2019 campaign.
“We worked hard all season and the girls really have come together,” Tozzolo said. “Today they just wanted to do all they could to get a win. It wasn’t in our favor, but they worked hard, they were there. We had opportunities, we just couldn’t capitalize. Huntingtown has a great program. We know that, so we were ready to fight. They did. It just didn’t go the way we wanted it to.
“This is my second year with this team and I am so proud of them. They have done so much just in the two years that we’ve grown. For us this year to go 10-1 in the regular season and then to win a postseason game and then play this game and only lose 1-0, that is tremendous. That means they’re listening at practice and they’re getting my culture. We’re building our program, and that, for me, is so exciting. I’m already excited for next year and I think they are, too.”
Huntingtown was excited just to be playing on after being stymied in the region the previous few years.
“It feels pretty good,” said the Hurricanes’ Aggie Gullace. “The past two years I’ve been here we’ve lost in the regional. It feels good to finally win. It will be good to see how far we go.”
Panthers win fifth straight crown
At Patuxent on Wednesday night, the Panthers defeated the visiting Calvert Cavaliers 9-0 in the 1A South Region II final to win their fifth consecutive regional championship.
Patuxent (11-3), the region’s top seed, has reached the 1A state final three times in the previous four seasons and won the 2017 state title.
On Wednesday, Patuxent got up on the second-seeded Cavaliers (5-6) early, taking a 6-0 lead to the half. Zoe Elliott and Marissa Amadio each scored twice to pace the hosts in the scorebook.
The Panthers advanced to play in the 1A state quarterfinals. A day and time was not announced by press time on Patuxent’s next contest.
