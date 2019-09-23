North Point 7 0 0 7
Huntingtown 0 7 0 14
First quarter
NP — Johnson 1 run (Hernandez kick), 5:17
Second quarter
H — Dalrymple 31 pass from Connolly (LaFollette kick), 11:32
Fourth quarter
H — Cl. Wargo 29 run (LaFollette kick), 4:12
NP — Gleaton 7 run (Hernandez kick), 6:28
H — Connolly 42 run (LaFollette kick), 11:08
Team stats
North Point (9 first downs, 26-84 rushing, 131 rushing, 4-2 fumbles, 11-104 penalties)
Huntingtown (12 first downs, 42-213 rushing, 71 passing, 1-1 fumbles, 8-65 penalties)
Top individual performers
Rushing — NP: Gleaton 11-32, Johnson 12-31; H: Cl. Wargo 13-121, Connolly 14-88
Passing — NP: Gleaton 12-21-1 131; H: Connolly 7-23-0 71
Receiving — N: Myers 6-84, Johnson 3-11, Williams 2-27; H: Dalrymple 2-30, Kuntz 2-27