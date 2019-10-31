Prince Frederick, MD (20678)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High 78F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Windy...strong thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.