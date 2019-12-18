Northern 1 1 2
Huntingtown 0 2 3
Goals: Northern (Crofoot 2, Kolaja, Keller); Huntingtown (Ronan 2, Blake, Fee, Waddell)
Saves: Northern (Hunting 29); Huntingtown (White 28)
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription, or activate your access, to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription, or activate your access, to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.