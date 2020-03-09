UPPER MARLBORO — Roughly 30 minutes before the start of the championship finals of the state wrestling tournament on Saturday evening at the Show Place Arena, all of the finalists, male and female, had the chance to take part in a parade of sorts across the mats along the concrete floor inside the spacious venue.
When the dust finally settled following the round of championship finals, Southern Maryland Athletic Conference wrestlers would depart with one male state champion in Huntingtown senior Joshua Stokes (170 pounds) and one female champion in Great Mills freshman Jocelyn Cacek (225).
For Stokes, it was the culmination of a solid wrestling career. For Cacek, it was the start of one.
In what was billed as the marquis matchup of the day in regards to SMAC wrestlers, Stokes edged Chopticon's Greg Griffth, 3-2, to capture the Class 4A-3A 170-pound state title. It was the rubber match of their postseason rivalry, with Griffith taking the SMAC tournament championship, then Stokes rebounded to win the 4A-3A South Region crown. On Saturday evening, neither looked willing to depart without the title.
"I knew I needed to have a good start," said Stokes, who had been the runner-up in each of his two previous state title matches. "I definitely wanted to be in front heading into the last round. He's been a great opponent. I know he's always going to force me to get better. I had been second twice here, so it feels great to finally win a state title."
Following a day when several of her SMAC peers had reached the championship finals only to be denied the crown, Cacek capped the day by pinning Millford Mill's Beauty Tejan-Cole with less than one minute remaining in the match. In prevailing, Cacek became the first female wrestler in SMAC and school history to capture a state title.
"It was exciting to know that I was the first SMAC girls wrestler to win a state title," said Cacek, who plans to compete in several field events for the Hornets' outdoor track and field team this spring. "It really hit me when I got up on the podium and got my medal. Coming in here as a freshman, I never expected anything like this to happen."
La Plata High School senior Owen Butler was seeking his second 2A-1A state title on Saturday evening, but he was upended by Owings Mills' Phil Smith in their 152-pound title match. Smith, who notched his third state title on Saturday, gained the upper hand on Butler in the second period and the Warriors senior could not get even in the third period.
"I knew he was going to be very tough," Butler said. "He's a two-time state champion and he's very good. I just could not get any momentum once I fell behind. But this year and all four years were a great experience. My freshman year I came here at 106 and this year I was at 152 and I learned so much along the way."
La Plata head coach John Pankhurst was only moderately disappointed that none of his wrestlers could depart with a state title, but Butler had earned a berth in the 152-pound championship, sophomore Koda DeAtley (126) took third and seniors Jason Mohler (160) and Nate Lednum (195) both finished fifth.
"It was new experience for a lot of these guys when they got here," Pankhurst said. "We tried to make things tough for the guys so they would get here and know what to expect. We had some bad luck in the semifinals, but the guys really bounced back in the consolations. Three of them won their last match."
State titles may have been difficult to attain for SMAC wrestlers, but several others came painstakingly close.
North Point junior Kielin Huff owned a 3-2 lead over Isaac Guttentag of Bethesda Chevy-Chase until the waning seconds of their 4A-3A 113-pound title match when Guttentag was awarded a late point for an escape. The two headed into a one-minute overtime where Guttentag prevailed with an early takedown. Leonardtown junior Matthew Oh, who fell to Huff 2-1 in the semifinals, ended with a sixth-place finish in the weight class.
Huntingtown senior Jackson Cramer lost the 4A-3A 145 title match to Sayfore Sieh of Springbrook in a 7-3 decision. Finishing in the top six in 4A-3A were Northern junior Dylan Montgomery (106, fifth), Leonardtown senior Sean Vosburgh (120, third), North Point freshman Connor Huff (120, fifth), Chopticon sophomore Trey Kratko (120, sixth) and Great Mills junior Trevon Jordan (182, sixth).
St. Charles' Taylor Stone also came close to capturing the girls 138 title. Stone led Middletown senior Kalin Bower 1-0 through much of the third period, but was taken down by Bower with less than 10 seconds remaining in the match and suffered a 2-1 setback.
McDonough freshman Jadyn Wilbert was pinned in the first period of the girls 180 title match by Western's Maime Thiam.
Female wrestlers placing in the top six were North Point freshman Sofia Gerstman (third, 112), Great Mills sophomore Endyah Monlyn (112, fifth), McDonough freshman Elizabeth Heglar (third, 138), Leonardtown junior Sara VanRyswick (fourth, 138), Patuxent freshman Nadia Sands (sixth, 138), McDonough freshman Katarina Nutter (sixth, 144), Westlake sophomore Sydney Whitfield (fourth, 164) and North Point senior Myra Bowdoin (sixth, 164).