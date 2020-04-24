Huntingtown senior Currie chooses Monmouth for swimming

Connor Currie gave himself a perfect Christmas present.
About a week before the big holiday, the Huntingtown High School senior made his decision to continue his swimming career this fall at NCAA Division I Monmouth University in New Jersey, a member of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.
Currie decided on Monmouth over Wingate University and Gardner-Webb University, both in North Carolina, and Washington College in Maryland.
“One of the deciding factors was mainly the people,” he said. “The location, New Jersey is actually where my family lives, so that was also cool because like now they can also visit me when there’s a swim meet. The school itself is like a really nice school, like less than a mile away from the beach, so I thought that was also going to be pretty cool.”
Currie plans to major in marine and environmental biology and policy.
“It’s also a D-I school for swimming, so I also wanted to go there,” he said. “The coach and the teachers, like all the people that I was meeting there on the visits they all seemed like really nice people and people I would like to be with in my college career.”
Currie joins a Monmouth men’s team that was 8-2 overall during the regular season this past winter and finished fifth at the MAAC championships in February. The program’s head coach is Matt Nunnally.
“I’ve just been told is it’s like a really good program, a lot of nice people on the team,” Currie said. “The coach himself is like a really nice guy, somebody I would love to work with the next four years.”
Currie has been swimming since around the third grade after a broken arm in the summer after second grade meant swimming was the only physical activity he was able to do. Currie would continue with baseball and swimming, then decided to just do swimming around the sixth grade.
Currie has spent many years with the Naval Academy Aquatic Club and also swam for Huntingtown High the first three seasons of his high school career.
“I really wanted to take it beyond high school and do something better with it, whether that’d be like a swim team, college or anything,” he said. “I think over the course of my high school career I really wanted to go to a D-I school and yeah so that’s pretty nice for me now because that was a dream come true.”
One of Currie’s most memorable moments of his high school career came during his junior season.
“I actually had just come from Maryland Swimming, like Naval Academy state meet, so I had to drive all the way from the Naval Academy down to University of Maryland [for the public school state championships] on that day,” he said. “And so that night I had to swim the longest distance for high school, which is the 500 free, and that morning I was just in the 500 free, so when I got there I was just tired because I had already swam for three days in a row at the Naval Academy and I was just like really tired. But I ended up getting second place, which was really awesome and a lot of fun to just hang out with friends. I felt pretty happy about that.”
Currie plans to do the 500-yard freestyle, 1,000 free and the mile at Monmouth.
“Each moment that you have in the pool and out of the pool you should just take that and live the best you can at that time because you don’t know how it’s going to end up later on,” he said. “Don’t regret what you’ll do later, so just have fun now and work your hardest now so then later you’ll look back and you’ll be like, ‘OK I worked so hard then, I had a lot of fun then, so I don’t regret that at all.’”
Twitter: @PWSoMdSports