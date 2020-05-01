Huntingtown senior Frick picks Towson for swimming

Huntingtown High School senior Madeline Frick didn’t like swimming at a younger age. That has since changed and in a big way.
Frick went on to swim in the club ranks at Calvert Aquatics Club and recently finished her four-year career with the Hurricanes, helping the girls squad to back-to-back team titles at the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championships. And now she is off to continue her career in college at Towson University.
“When I first started, I didn’t like swimming at all,” Frick said. “I was like, ‘My mom’s making me do this and I don’t want to do it for long.’ And so I always had dreams of playing like lacrosse or something in college and then when I joined the club [swim] team, I was like, ‘Wow, like I actually like this, this is something I would like to see myself doing.’ And then from there when I was little I had dreams of going to Stanford or something and being in the Olympics, but it was always like a big dream to swim in college and continue my swimming career.”
Frick chose Towson, which she said was first a “back option”, over West Virginia, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh.
“It was in state which all my other options weren’t in state and I connected with the coach and the athletes the most and I just felt like that’s where I want to be for the next four years,” she said.
Frick joins a Towson women’s swim program that was 7-4 overall during the regular season and finished third at the Colonial Athletic Association championships in late February.
“Interestingly enough because we also swim club we see the Towson swimmers in some of the summer events that the club team’s swim at, so we’ve been exposed to them before,” Huntingtown first-year head coach John Williams said. They seem to have a really good program. It’s close by, so family can visit and watch her swim, so that’ll be fun also. I’m not the least bit surprised that Towson recruited her. She’s a gem, she’ll be a great addition to their team.”
The senior, who was named the All-County Athlete of the Year for girls swimming, helped lead the way to Huntingtown finishing 11-2 overall during the regular season and edged longtime powerhouse Leonardtown for the team title at the SMAC championships for the second straight year in early February.
“She’s smart, works hard, is extraordinarily coachable, very supportive as a teammate, I saw that this year,” Williams said. “She was one of the team captains for the girls team, she helped lead the team to their second SMAC championship this year for the girls. She’s the whole package, we were blessed to have her. It’s sad to see her move on.”
Frick set two meet records in individual events at the SMAC championships, the 100-yard butterfly and 200 individual medley, and was part of the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays that also broke meet records. Frick’s time of 2 minutes 6.13 seconds in the 200 IM broke her own mark set the year prior by nearly four seconds.
“All of high school swimming was a great moment because it was such a nice break from club swimming to where you still had to focus very hard and work very hard, but I can be with all my friends from school, I can just come to practice and hang out with them,” Frick said. “And then of course my relay team, which has one of my best friends and then another one of my close friends and then my sister, so we were always just really close.”
On the winning relays at the SMAC championships were sophomore Emma Biehn, junior Sydney Atkins and sophomore Olivia Frick, Madeline’s sister.
“She’s always an influence. She makes me laugh, she’s always there for me,” Madeline said of Olivia. “It’s great, especially because she’s a lot better in one stroke than I am. It’s always great to learn from her to see what she’s doing.”
Madeline said she learned leadership skills out of the pool and to be more competitive in the water.
“I was captain my junior and senior years and it really helps me to connect with the kids, to build better friendships, to be a leader and a listener at the same time,” she said. “With club swimming it’s always competitive, but the point aspect of winning a meet is never there, it’s on individual winning. So it taught me the value of the team of swimming.”
Williams said Madeline is a strong competitor, extremely coachable, very hard working and fast, and will make a great teammate at Towson.
“One of the things we’re going to miss is on the relays of course because we had awesome relay teams this year,” Williams said. “I think she participated in three relay teams that set school records and we will miss her participation in the relay events, without a doubt. I’m certain we don’t have anybody to replace her completely with her speed and hard work, but that’s an area we will miss with her absence.”
