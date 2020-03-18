On March 7 at The Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro, Huntingtown senior Josh Stokes capped his high school wrestling career with a 3-2 decision over Chopticon’s Greg Griffith to win the Class 4A-3A 170-pound state championship.
Stokes, who had finished as a state runner-up in each of the previous two seasons, finished his senior season with a 35-2 record and made good on his state title aspirations.
Similarly, Stokes played a key role in the consistent improvement of the school’s football program over the course of his career. The Hurricanes won just three games over his first two years in high school, but reached the 3A state semifinals in each of the past two seasons and this year won the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Potomac Division crown before coming painfully close to earning a state championship game appearance in a 21-14 loss to Damascus in the state semifinals.
“We came from a 1-9 program my freshman year to state semifinals two years in a row and being this close to beating [Damascus],” Stokes said, reflecting on his football career just prior to wrestling his 4A-3A South Region tournament final match in Huntingtown’s gymnasium on Feb. 29. “It’s a brotherhood that we have. Over the past years we worked hard and it paid off.”
For his part, Stokes did a bit of everything for the Hurricanes, rushing for nearly 400 yards and seven touchdowns while also contributing close to 200 yards and another two scores receiving. Defensively, Stokes was in on 40 tackles and had one interception. And Stokes’ football career is not over, as he recently signed to play collegiately at Slippery Rock University.
Slippery Rock is coming off a 13-1 record this past fall, which stands as the best mark in program history. The Rock, which competes in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference at the Division II level, won the PSAC championship and ultimately finished their season in the NCAA Division II semifinals.
“I love the culture,” Stokes said of what drew him to become a member of The Rock. “When I set foot on the campus the people were great. They’re about winning. I wanted to go somewhere like that.”
Slippery Rock defeated Shepherd University of West Virginia in the second round of the NCAA tournament. Shepherd, which also competes in the PSAC, will be the college home for Stokes’ Huntingtown senior teammate Jack Rosnage. The Rams finished the 2019 campaign with a 10-3 record.
“I chose Shepherd University because I felt that it was the school that would allow me to succeed at my highest with education and football,” Rosnage said of his decision. “I really liked the coaching staff and football program because they take care of their players and create a family that I am excited to become a part of.”
As a critical piece on Huntingtown’s defensive line this past fall, Rosnage totaled 120 tackles and had 9 sacks. He received first-team all-conference honors for his efforts.
“One of my favorite highlights in my football career at Huntingtown would be taking the field in the playoffs and seeing the atmosphere our community creates,” Rosnage said.
Another anchor on the team’s defensive line, Victor Powell recently signed to continue his athletic career at the next level, but for lacrosse.
Powell, who was also an all-conference first-team selection this past fall, will play lacrosse at Lenoir-Rhyne University in North Carolina.
“I really liked the location,” Powell said of his decision. “It’s about 45 minutes from Charlotte. There’s a lake that’s close, Lake Hickory. There’s a lot of stuff to do around there. It kind of gives me the hometown feel that I get here, and the level of competitiveness they offer there is good.”
Powell, who had 101 tackles and 11.5 sacks for the football team this past season, was an All-County selection last spring as a defenseman after a campaign in which he had 54 groundballs and caused 28 turnovers.
At the time of the signing ceremony in February, Powell was looking forward to what he envisioned being a big season for the Hurricanes, who have often played second fiddle to Northern in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference standings. With spring season practice currently suspended until March 30 and very much in doubt due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Hurricanes may not have the opportunity to try to wrest the SMAC’s top spot away this year.
“I’ve been on varsity for four years,” he said. “We’ve always been the second team to Northern, which is kind of annoying, but I think this year we can get them.”
Also expecting a successful spring season was Brandon Harris, who would have slotted into the Hurricanes’ baseball team’s rotation.
Harris will continue his career at Cabrini University in Pennsylvania. The Cavaliers, an NCAA Division III team competing in the Atlantic East Conference, were 5-8 this year through March 11 before the season was suspended.
“I really liked that it was like a family environment and I liked how the school was set up,” Harris said of Cabrini. “I knew I didn’t want something real big because that’s just not where I would flourish. It was just the perfect size for me. I loved the campus and I loved the environment around it. The team was amazing, the coaches were great. Everything about the school just drew me to it.”
Huntingtown was tops in the SMAC Chesapeake Division last spring in baseball and won three straight 3A South Region championships the three years prior.
