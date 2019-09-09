Huntingtown 7 10 14 14
Thomas Stone 0 0 0 6
First quarter
H — Stokes 41 pass from T. Connolly (LaFollette kick), 8:09
Second quarter
H — T. Connolly 1 run (LaFollette kick), :42
H — FG LaFollette 23, 7:26
Third quarter
H — Dalrymple 55 interception return (LaFollette kick), 3:36
H — Kuntz 29 run (LaFollette kick), 9:22
Fourth quarter
TS — Shephard 50 run (kick failed), 1:06
H — Cl. Wargo 14 run (LaFollette kick), 1:59
H — Welch 4 run (LaFollette kick), 9:10
Team stats
Huntingtown (16 first downs, 40-291 rushing, 116 passing, 3-3 fumbles, 2-15 penalties)
Thomas Stone (7 first downs, 26-105 rushing, 67 passing, 3-1 fumbles, 5-34 penalties)
Top individual performers
Rushing — H: Kuntz 14-116, T. Connolly 7-59, Stokes 7-52, Cl. Wargo 5-41; TS: Shephard 15-106
Passing — H: T. Connolly 7-16-0 116; TS: Booth 6-17-2 50, Carter 1-5-1 17
Receiving — H: Stokes 2-51, Smith 3-42, Dalrymple 2-23; TS: Hines 4-34, Jackson 1-17, Mitchell 1-8, Whalen 1-8