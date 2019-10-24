Huntingtown 4 3
Thomas Stone 0 0
Goals: Huntingtown (A. Zeruto 3, Smith 2, Pike, McInerney)
Saves: Huntingtown (Taylor 0, Gray 0); Thomas Stone (Lawson 21)
