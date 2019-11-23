Wilde Lake      0 0   0 0

Huntingtown  19 0 16 0

First quarter

H — T. Connolly 1 run (LaFollette kick), 3:15

H — Co. Wargo 15 run (kick failed), 3:57

H — Smith 41 pass from T. Connolly (kick failed), 10:38

Third quarter

H — T. Connolly 5 run (Stokes pass from T. Connolly), 5:41

H — Kuntz 23 run (Co. Wargo run), 9:11

Team stats

Wilde Lake (2 first downs, 21-20 rushing, 76 passing, 1-1 fumbles, 6-60 penalties)

Huntingtown (17 first downs, 43-254 rushing, 85 passing, 1-0 fumbles, 4-25 penalties)

Top individual performers

Rushing — W: Perry 9-23; H: T. Connolly 14-88, Kuntz 10-58, Stokes 5-38, Co. Wargo 5-29

Passing – W: Cooper 4-10-2 76; H: T. Connolly 5-15-0 85

Receiving – W: Hutson 2-39, Avinger 1-30; H: Smith 3-69, Stokes 2-15

