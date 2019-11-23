Wilde Lake 0 0 0 0
Huntingtown 19 0 16 0
First quarter
H — T. Connolly 1 run (LaFollette kick), 3:15
H — Co. Wargo 15 run (kick failed), 3:57
H — Smith 41 pass from T. Connolly (kick failed), 10:38
Third quarter
H — T. Connolly 5 run (Stokes pass from T. Connolly), 5:41
H — Kuntz 23 run (Co. Wargo run), 9:11
Team stats
Wilde Lake (2 first downs, 21-20 rushing, 76 passing, 1-1 fumbles, 6-60 penalties)
Huntingtown (17 first downs, 43-254 rushing, 85 passing, 1-0 fumbles, 4-25 penalties)
Top individual performers
Rushing — W: Perry 9-23; H: T. Connolly 14-88, Kuntz 10-58, Stokes 5-38, Co. Wargo 5-29
Passing – W: Cooper 4-10-2 76; H: T. Connolly 5-15-0 85
Receiving – W: Hutson 2-39, Avinger 1-30; H: Smith 3-69, Stokes 2-15