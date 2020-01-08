Over the past several years, success has been virtually synonymous with Huntingtown’s wrestling program.
The Hurricanes have rolled up SMAC and regional championships over the better part of the previous decade, as well as a Class 3A state duals championship just two seasons ago.
But this season’s squad endured a far more bumpy start, losing two of its first three dual meets in Southern Maryland Athletic Conference competition while also struggling at the Warrior Duals tournament and the first night of the South River duals tournament. But closing out the first night of South River’s tournament on Dec. 27, the Hurricanes picked up a win and haven’t looked back.
Huntingtown won four straight on the final day of the South River gathering and then followed up back in SMAC with a sweep of Thursday night’s conference tri-meet at North Point. The Hurricanes rallied for a dramatic 40-39 victory over Great Mills, then capped the night with another come-from-behind effort in a 39-34 triumph over the host Eagles.
“We’re still fighting a couple injuries and a couple starters out sick, but our lineup is coming together,” Huntingtown head coach Jeff Fowler said. “Both of these teams were gunning for us big-time. Getting a win over us is a big deal. We wrestled tough. Didn’t wrestle very well, but we wrestled tough.”
Against Great Mills, Huntingtown won five of the first seven bouts with Josh Stokes (170 pounds), Shomari James (182), Cody Piovesan (285) and Hayden Kelly (113) all winning by fall, while Ty Montgomery contributed a major decision at 106 to help the Hurricanes build a 28-12 edge.
But the Hornets, who had won with respective pins at 195 and 220 by William Doughty and Ashton Rice, reeled off four straight pins — coming courtesy of Jared Republica (120), Wilfred Vergara (126), Gabe Brito (132) and Connor Eagan (138) — to surge to a 36-28 lead before Lawson Glenn’s 8-6 decision at 145 gave the team a 39-28 advantage with just two bouts to wrestle.
Huntingtown rebounded over the final two matches, with Robbie Ireland winning by fall late in the first period of the 152-pound bout to set the stage for Jackson Cramer at 160. Cramer delivered, securing the pin early in the third period to complete the Hurricanes’ comeback.
“We started off the year rough,” said Cramer, who cited the success of the school’s football team this fall which prevented a few of the team’s wrestlers from getting into the wrestling room until a bit later than usual. “It’s starting to come together. We still have a couple people working. ... We need to get better as a team, but we’re starting to get to where we need to be.”
Cramer again factored heavily in the result when the Hurricanes took on North Point in the night’s finale. Trailing the host Eagles 34-30 with three bouts remaining, Cramer took a 6-4 decision from Mark Rodgers at 160 to pull the Hurricanes to within 34-33 and ultimately set the team up for the victory. After a double forfeit at 170, Stokes won by forfeit at 182 to seal the Huntingtown sweep.
Also contributing wins for the Hurricanes were Michael Curley (195), Montgomery (106), John Raker (138), Hayden Gribble (145) and Ireland (152).
North Point, which gave away 24 points via forfeits, picked up six wins in the dual, with Jordan Mack (220), Lamari Beasley (285), Kielin Huff (113), Connor Huff (120), Kadesh Pace (132) and Aidan Rivenburg (138) each winning to allow the hosts to build a 34-12 advantage through eight bouts.
The win marked the seventh in a row for Huntingtown and, regardless of how bumpy the ride may have been, Fowler was quite pleased with where the team sits starting 2020.
“Even our JV,” he said. “At this time last year our JV hadn’t had one single match, not one kid. We’ve got kids who have four or five matches already. Every kid on the team has wrestled this year. Our JV guys are in the room pushing the varsity. We just have to get everybody healthy...Once we fill all the slots we’ll be good.”
Prior to its clash with Huntingtown, North Point defeated Great Mills 45-36. Forfeiting four matches, the Eagles dropped just two others and earned seven of their eight wins by fall to snag the victory.
Mack (220), Beasley (285), Kielin Huff (113), Connor Huff (120), Pace (132), Gavin Phillips (152) and Rodgers (160) each stuck their respective opponents, while Rivenburg won a 10-6 decision against Eagan at 138.
“We wrestled well against Great Mills, giving away a lot of forfeits. We were doing well [against Huntingtown] and it just kind of fell apart at the end,” North Point head coach Willie Leonard said, summarizing his team’s night. “We have a lot of young guys. There is a bright future ahead. It’s about letting these guys mature and as they get better it will really help us out.”
Huntingtown is scheduled to return to action at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at St. Charles, Great Mills is slated to be at Thomas Stone at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and North Point is off until a scheduled match at Old Mill of Anne Arundel County at 6 p.m. Jan. 16.
“It started pretty good,” Kielin Huff added of the first month of the team’s season. “We’re bonding as a team, getting close. We’ve been working pretty hard in the room, just overall working hard.”
It was a tough night for Great Mills, which despite some self-inflicted adversity in terms of wrestlers making weight, had itself in position for what would have been a significant win against Huntingtown. Nevertheless, Hornets head coach Carl Van Dunk hopes the team will build off of Thursday night’s result as it chases its goals.
“I thought that our team fought hard and the effort was there, but if some of the wrestlers would have gone the extra mile then we might have won the match,” Van Dunk said, nothing that he was forced to wrestle his light heavyweights up when his heavyweight did not make weight. “The team will take it as a learning experience, and that we have to work that much harder in the future in order to qualify for regional duals.”
